Swayman and Ullmark Deals Will Impact Oettinger’s Talks in Dallas

Recent goaltending contracts are set to have ripple effects around the league, and no one might feel it more than Dallas Stars netminder Jake Oettinger. With Jeremy Swayman’s four-year, $8.25 million AAV deal in Boston and Linus Ullmark’s identical contract extension in Ottawa, Oettinger’s market value is bound to be impacted.
Swayman and Ullmark Deals Are Comparables
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic points out that Oettinger, a restricted free agent at the end of the season, is the same age as Swayman, and the two are often seen as direct comparables. After a standout performance in 2023-24, Oettinger’s camp, led by agent Ben Hankinson, has every reason to leverage these new deals in upcoming negotiations with Dallas.
So far, talks have been limited to brief conversations, but these recent signings have set a new benchmark.“He’s got the Swayman deal in his back pocket now, so perhaps this goes to after the season,” LeBrun remarked, highlighting Oettinger’s leverage.
LeBrun adds that the Stars are expected to push for negotiations during the season, but with Dallas also needing to re-sign rising star Wyatt Johnston, who is a restricted free agent next summer, Oettinger’s next contract could create a cap crunch. With Swayman’s $8.25 million per season now a standard for a goalie of Oettinger’s age and talent, it’s likely Dallas will need to find room for a similar, if not higher, cap hit.
How Should the Stars Approach Their Situation With Oettinger?
For a contending team, securing their top goaltender is crucial, but the timing could put pressure on the Stars’ cap situation. Given Oettinger’s importance to Dallas, the Stars will likely prioritize locking him in long-term, but Swayman’s deal in Boston and Ullmark’s deal in Ottawa just made that a bit more complicated.
“Oettinger has a chance to put up a great year here, give himself even more leverage in talks,” said LeBrun. The Stars may want to start talking to him now, but the floor has been set. Oettinger may wait until after the season to secure the most favorable terms.
