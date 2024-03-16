Jets’ Tyler Toffoli Is Hockey’s Latest Pilgrim

Make no mistake, Tyler Toffoli is a good hockey player. Yet, although he is a versatile and consistent scorer, his NHL career has been marked by lots of travel. In total, Toffoli has played for six different teams including the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and now the Winnipeg Jets.

Tyler Toffoli’s Hockey Journey

Toffoli was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and quickly made his mark in the NHL. During his time with the Kings, Toffoli emerged as a reliable goal-scorer and playmaker, contributing to the team’s offensive success. He played a significant role in the Kings’ Stanley Cup playoff runs, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

In February 2020, Toffoli was traded to the Vancouver Canucks, where he made an immediate impact with his scoring ability. Despite a short stint with the Canucks, Toffoli’s contributions were notable, especially during the postseason.

Following his time in Vancouver, Toffoli signed with the Montreal Canadiens in October 2020. He continued to be a key offensive contributor for the Canadiens, showcasing his scoring touch and versatility on the ice. Toffoli’s tenure in Montreal was highlighted by his strong performances in the regular season and playoffs.

However, Toffoli’s journey took another turn in February 2022 when he was traded to the Calgary Flames. In Calgary, Toffoli continued to excel, maintaining his reputation as a reliable goal scorer and offensive threat.

Despite his success with the Flames, Toffoli found himself on the move again in June 2023, this time to the New Jersey Devils. Toffoli continued to produce offensively for the Devils before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in March 2024.

Toffoli’s Best NHL Scoring Seasons

Toffoli’s NHL career has seen him excel with multiple teams. He first emerged as a reliable goal scorer with the Kings. There he potted 253 goals and 257 assists over 796 regular-season games. Toffoli’s best seasons with the Kings include the 2015-2016 season, where he scored 31 goals and 27 assists, totaling 58 points. His 2017-2018 season was also strong. He scored 24 goals and added 23 assists for 47 points.

After his success in Los Angeles, Toffoli was traded to the Canucks at the trade deadline of the 2019-2020 season. He made an immediate impact with 10 points in 10 regular-season games and four points in seven playoff appearances. However, his tenure in Vancouver was short-lived as he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in October 2020.

Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles Kings

In Montreal, Toffoli continued to score. He totaled 44 points in 52 games during the 2020-2021 season, followed by 26 points in 37 games the following season. His strong play caught the attention of the Flames, who acquired him during the 2021-2022 season. In Calgary, he produced at a high level, registering 23 points in 37 games before being traded to the Devils. In New Jersey, Toffoli posted 44 points in 61 games before ultimately being traded to the Jets at the 2024 March trade deadline. He’ll try to help Winnipeg go far in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toffoli Must Be Adaptable to Move So Much and Remain So Prolific

Throughout his NHL career, Toffoli has shown the ability to adapt to different teams and contribute consistently on the scoresheet. By doing so, he’s solidified his reputation as a top-tier NHL forward. He’s been a valuable asset on every team he’s played for, consistently contributing offensively and demonstrating his versatility as a player. While his journey has taken him to multiple teams, Toffoli’s impact on the ice remains undeniable, making him a sought-after player in the NHL.

