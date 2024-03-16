Toffoli Scores Twice as Jets Defeat Ducks in 6-0 Drubbing

The Winnipeg Jets were looking to build momentum as they took on the struggling Anaheim Ducks on Friday (March 15) night. It was Tyler Toffoli‘s third game with the Jets since being acquired and he made a huge difference, scoring his first two goals for the team. The Jets had better skill and depth and it overtook the Ducks, leading to a massive 6-0 win. It was a big third period by the Jets that ultimately led to the Ducks defeat.

The goaltending matchup was Laurent Brossoit vs John Gibson. The game was in Winnipeg and had an attendance of 15,225 at the Canada Life Centre. Needless to say, Jets fans walked away from this one happy as the team moved back into first place in the Central.

Toffoli and Jets Potent Offense Too Much For the Ducks

The first period was quiet, with the only goal being scored by the Jets’ Kyle Connor with assists from Dylan Demelo and Josh Morrissey. The second period was much the same. The only goal was scored by Nate Schmidt, with assists from Nikolaj Ehlers and Neal Pionk. It was in the third period where Winnipeg turned on the Jets (pun intended).

John Gibson Tyler Toffoli Ducks Jets

In the final 20 minutes, it was all Jets. Winnipeg outshot the Ducks 17-4 and they scored three goals in just over six minutes. Toffoli had five shots alone.

Demelo got the scoring going with assists from Ehlers and Brendon Dillon making it 3-0. Tyler Toffoli made it 4-0 with an assist from Sean Monahan. Toffoli followed it up with his second goal of the night to make it 5-0, with Mason Appleton finishing off the scoring. Morrissey finished the night with three assists. Ehlers and Toffoli both finished with two points. Brossoit got his second shutout of the season with 21 saves.

The Jets move to 42-19-5 and sit first in the Central Division with 89 points. The Ducks fall to 23-41-3 and sit seventh in the Pacific Division. With different goals in mind, this result isn’t surprising at all.

Next: Corey Perry Settles Contract Termination Dispute With Blackhawks