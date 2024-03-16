Zach Hyman currently has 46 goals on the season. A player who continues to post career numbers season after season, Hyman scored 27 goals during the 2020-21 season, 36 goals last season, and is on pace for 59 goals this season. His next milestone would be 50, and it would be amazing if he did it during the Edmonton Oilers’ current homestand. The alternative is doing it against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Oilers play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, follow that game with a game against the Montreal Canadiens on March 19th (Tuesday), and finish the homestand on Thursday, March 21, against the Buffalo Sabres. If Hyman can score at a pace of 1.33 goals per game, he could fit 50 goals for the first time in his career in front of Edmonton fans. When you look at how fans in Edmonton treated Connor Brown when he scored his first goal (a standing ovation), the response Hyman would get if he reached 50 would be incredible.
What If Hyman Hit 50 Goals Against the Maple Leafs?
The next big thing, if Hyman can’t do it in Edmonton would to be do so against his former team the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Oilers play them in their first game after the three-game homestand and it would be poetic to see him hit the 50-goal mark against a team that let him walk away. There were plenty of fans who said that Hyman was overrated and called his long-term free agency deal with the Oilers an overpay. It’s turned out to be one of the best deals in the NHL.
As TSN’s Ryan Rishaug pointed out on the Got Yer’ Back podcast, “Hyman is only “he’s got eight fewer goals than Auston Matthews and 15 fewer points, but Matthews makes, what, 13 and change?” It goes to show just how effective Hyman has been and how he made the right choice picking the Oilers in free agency. He’s fit like a glove and his production has gone through the roof as a result of the chemistry he’s found with Connor McDavid and company.
