The Three Greatest Winnipeg Jets of All Time

When defining the greatest players in Winnipeg Jets history, the conversation is as unique as the franchise itself. With roots tracing back to the original Jets, who became the Arizona Coyotes, and a second iteration born from the Atlanta Thrashers, picking a Mount Rushmore for the Jets can be tricky. However, Ken Campbell of The Hockey News has weighed in, naming the three best players to don a Winnipeg Jets jersey.

Jets’ Player #1: Dale Hawerchuk – The Franchise Icon

There’s no debate about who belongs at the top of the Jets’ all-time list. Dale Hawerchuk is not just a Jets legend; he’s synonymous with the franchise. With 929 points in 713 games, Hawerchuk is the franchise leader in goals, assists, and points. His contributions have been so significant that a statue of him stands proudly outside the arena in Winnipeg. For Campbell, Hawerchuk’s influence on the team makes him an automatic choice for the Jets’ Mount Rushmore.

Jets’ Player #2: Teemu Selanne – The Finnish Flash

Teemu Selanne only spent four seasons in Winnipeg, but those years were outstanding. His 76-goal rookie season remains one of the greatest in NHL history, and he put up 360 points in just 231 games with the Jets. Campbell admits that Selanne’s short tenure might raise questions, but his brilliance and historical significance earned him a spot on the all-time list during those four years.

Jets’ Player #3: Keith Tkachuk – The Prototype Power Forward

Like Selanne, Keith Tkachuk’s time in Winnipeg was brief but impactful. In four seasons, Tkachuk scored 144 goals and posted 289 points. His hard-nosed, physical style of play and ability to put the puck in the net made him a dominant force during his time with the Jets. Campbell notes that while Tkachuk didn’t spend his entire career in Winnipeg, his 50-goal season and overall contributions were too great to ignore.

Jets Players Who Deserve Honorable Mentions

While Blake Wheeler, the franchise leader in games played, is often mentioned in conversations about Jets greats, Campbell feels Wheeler’s consistency doesn’t quite reach the level of “greatness” seen in Hawerchuk, Selanne, or Tkachuk. However, Mark Scheifele stands out as the current face of the team and could potentially etch his name into the franchise’s Mount Rushmore in the future.

