Jake Guentzel Free Agency: Intense Interest from Several Teams

As the NHL free agency period approaches, Jake Guentzel has emerged as one of the most sought-after players on the market. Multiple teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings, are reportedly keen on signing the star forward.

According to The Fourth Period, Guentzel, along with Sam Reinhart, is expected to be the top forward available in free agency. There is plenty of interest but unlike Reinhart, who wants to stay in Florida, Guentzel is likely to go to the highest bidder.

Carolina hasn’t given up on trying to sign Jake Guentzel. Talks ongoing.

My sense is it’s going to be hard for him not to see what’s out there Monday, but ‘Canes still trying. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2024

Pierre LeBrun has reported that the Hurricanes are still actively pursuing Guentzel. “Carolina hasn’t given up on trying to sign Jake Guentzel. Talks are ongoing. My sense is it’s going to be hard for him not to see what’s out there Monday, but the ‘Canes are still trying,” said LeBrun.

The Hurricanes have reportedly put a substantial offer on the table. Frank Seravalli disclosed that Carolina has proposed an eight-year, $64 million contract, averaging $8 million annually. “I get the feeling the Canes believe a deal can get done with Guentzel as they appear to be more aggressive on the Martin Necas front, with a deal expected at the draft,” said Seravalli.

Pagnotta adds: “On the Jake Guentzel front, there’s lots of chatter about the Kings among the teams having serious interest. Add the Wings to that list, too. The Canes haven’t shut the door either.”

Further intensifying the competition, Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic revealed that the New York Rangers are also targeting Guentzel. They reported:

“League sources have indicated that the 29-year-old Guentzel is a Rangers’ target in free agency despite the former Penguins and Hurricanes wing hoping to command around $8.5 million annually on a seven-year deal when the market opens.”

Additionally, Rick Dhaliwal, a Canucks’ reporter, stated on his show that Vancouver’s interest in Guentzel is “very real,” suggesting that a $9 million annual contract might be required to secure his services. “I will not be surprised,” Dhaliwal said, indicating the competitive nature of the bidding war for Guentzel.

Who Wins the Guentzel Free Agency Sweepstakes?

As the free agency period looms, the bidding war for Jake Guentzel is heating up, with multiple teams prepared to offer significant contracts. With so many teams prepared to bid for his services, how high could the number climb on his next contract? Could Guentzel get past $9 million per season? Or, will everyone come in around the same and he’ll simply pick the destination he likes best?

