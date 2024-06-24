Strong Bond Between Mikheyev, Dubas & the Penguins?

Current rumors suggest that the Vancouver Canucks are trying to free up some salary-cap space to re-sign Dakota Joshua. The speculation suggests that Ilya Mikheyev is potential trade bait from the Canucks. However, where would he land?

Having followed the Toronto Maple Leafs for more than six years, I speculate that one destination that stands out is the Pittsburgh Penguins. This possibility isn’t just based on team needs or salary cap logistics. Instead, it has some foundation in deeper stuff. I might exaggerate if I said “family” stuff, but perhaps not by much.

Related: Vancouver Canucks Sign Filip Hronek to 8-Year Contract

When Mikheyev was with the Maple Leafs, he formed a personal bond with then-GM Kyle Dubas during a horrible yet pivotal moment in his career.

Mikheyev’s Injury and the Dubas Family’s Unforgettable Support

In December 2019, Mikheyev suffered a severe wrist injury on the road against the New Jersey Devils. An errant skate whipped around and sliced the young Russian’s arm open, cutting multiple tendons and an artery. The injury could have resulted in Mikheyev’s death if unattended. However, he was saved by immediate surgery, followed up with an extended hospital stay.

Instead of merely ensuring Mikheyev received the necessary medical treatment, Dubas went above and beyond. After Dubas spoke with his wife Shannon, she encouraged him to think about how he might feel if his son (he has two children – Leo and Lennon) had suffered a similar injury far away from his home country – in the case of Mikheyev, it was Russia.

Kyle Dubas, Penguins GM

Kyle listened and stayed by Mikheyev’s side in the hospital for three days. During that time, he provided emotional support and companionship. He bought the young Russian what he needed from his pocket and spent considerable time watching television together. (As Dubas told it, Mikheyev loved “football” [soccer].)

This gesture significantly reshaped the typical GM-player relationship and left a lasting impact on Mikheyev and his agent, Dan Milstein. As Milstein remembers, Dubas ensured Mikheyev was as comfortable as possible from when he left New Jersey’s Prudential Center in an ambulance and stayed with him until he landed back in Toronto several days later.

To quote Milstein, “Kyle went above and beyond his duty.”

Mikheyev’s Post-Recovery Success with the Maple Leafs

After recovering from his injury, Mikheyev eventually returned (he missed much of an entire year) to the ice, where he showed his talent and became an essential player for the Maple Leafs. His performance was so strong that he essentially priced himself out of the team’s salary cap constraints, leading to his eventual move to Vancouver.

Mikheyev’s ability to bounce back and excel speaks about his resilience and skill and the importance of the support he received from Dubas during his recovery.

Ilya Mikheyev possibly joining the Penguins

Dubas is now the GM of the Penguins. If he could make what he believes would be a good trade for his team, he’d likely look to bring in players he trusts and has strong connections with. One of those players would be Mikheyev. Given the bond he formed during Mikheyev’s injury and recovery, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dubas jumped at a chance to return Mikheyev to his team’s roster as a valuable addition to the Penguins’ roster.

The Penguins could benefit from Mikheyev’s speed, versatility, and scoring ability. His presence would add depth to their forward lines and bring a proven performer who has previously thrived under Dubas’ management.

Would the Penguins Be a Possible Destination for Mikheyev?

As the Canucks consider trading Mikheyev to create cap space for other signings, the Penguins emerge as a tempting destination. The personal bond between Mikheyev and Dubas, forged during adversity, combined with Mikheyev’s proven track record and the Penguins’ needs, makes this potential move a win-win scenario.

If Mikheyev does join Pittsburgh, it would be a testament to the lasting impact of kindness and support in professional sports. You can bet that Shannon and Kyle would have him over for dinner. Would it be soup? If so, that would be another Mikheyev story.

Related: Penguins Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Two-Year Extension