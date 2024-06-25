On the heels of a Stanley Cup Finals loss and with just days before NHL free agency, the Edmonton Oilers face a potential predicament. Leon Draisaitl has one more season remaining on his team-friendly contract and at the end of the 2024-25 season can test the waters as a free agent, should he not sign an extension in Edmonton. The Oilers aren’t about to let things get that far.
According to a report by Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the Oilers have already decided that they aren’t going to let Draisaitl play out next season without an extension. This is not to say one won’t get signed or that the Oilers are feeling as though Draisaitl might be leaning toward holding out or leaving. This is merely a report that the organization is not taking any chances, should an extension not get done before the season starts.
Johnston writes:
Edmonton is not inclined to let the 28-year-old center simply play out the final year of his contract and walk directly into free agency next July, according to multiple league sources familiar with the front office’s view of the situation.
Concern About a “Double Whammy” for the Oilers
He adds that with Connor McDavid eligible to sign an extension one summer the Oilers want to keep both and extend their window to win as long as possible. Johnston notes, “…there is at least some concern about the potential for a “double whammy” in the event Draisaitl were retained for 2024-25 without a new contract in place.”
If Draisaitl leaves and McDavid then potentially follows suit, it would be disastrous for Edmonton, especially without getting something back in return. That something(s) could completely reshape the way the roster is built, but it could set a new competitive course for the Oilers, still being a top-tier team, only with different pieces.
How Long Will Edmonton Be Willing to Wait?
Edmonton is prepared to pay well to keep both Draisaitl and McDavid. Previous reports suggests neither really as a desire to leave. That said, one never knows how quickly a player is comfortable going before signing an extension. If Draisaitl is more comfortable than the Oilers of letting this process linger, trade talks could surface.
