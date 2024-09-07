Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal

Elliotte Friedman reported on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast that as Connor McDavid approaches the possibility of extending his contract with the Edmonton Oilers next summer, speculation is mounting about what salary he might command. Thinking McDavid could get up to 20% of the team’s salary cap, Friedman doesn’t believe McDavid will ask for that.
Friedman shared insights into McDavid’s future, noting that the superstar’s close relationship with teammate Leon Draisaitl—who recently bought a home near McDavid’s offseason residence—could be an indicator that both players plan to stay in Edmonton long-term. While Draisaitl’s contract might not directly affect McDavid’s, their proximity suggests a desire to continue playing together.
Regarding McDavid’s salary expectations, Friedman mentioned on Sportsnet’s Sports Central that the Oilers are likely to offer whatever McDavid asks for. Reflecting on McDavid’s last negotiation, Friedman recalled that McDavid didn’t push for the maximum 20% of the salary cap, a decision that the Oilers were grateful for. Still, they would have paid it if he had asked. They would this time around too.
20% of the cap at around $93-$95 million would put McDavid at $18-$19 million per season. It’s not expect his salary will be anywhere close to that.
Although McDavid is expected to seek a higher figure than Draisaitl’s, Friedman does not anticipate him requesting the full cap limit. As arguably the best player in the league, McDavid is expected to become the highest-paid player, but his approach could remain measured, similar to his previous negotiation.
Instead, $16 – $16.5 million might be the number. That would give Edmonton room as the cap rises (maybe to $100 million in the next few seasons) to also add Evan Bouchard on a long-term deal.
