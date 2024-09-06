McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year

With the new NHL season not far off, Edmonton Oilers fans may still be slightly concerned by the team’s poor start from last season. Captain Connor McDavid is keenly aware that he needs to be better out of the gate and recently expressed his intention to ensure the Oilers begin the season on a strong note, aiming to pick up where they left off in June. The question now is: what changes have the Oilers made during the offseason to avoid a repeat of last year’s sluggish start?

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Oilers were favored as a top Stanley Cup-contending team. These hopes were seemingly crushed when the Oilers started last season with a dreadful 2-9-2 record. From all sides, the Oilers struggled — little offensive output from the top guys, a weak defense, and a struggling goaltender. Nothing seemed to be working. A team filled with Stanley Cup dreams struggled to win a single game. The coach was fired as a result.

Why Did the Oilers Struggle?

What caused this nightmarish start? According to McDavid, overtraining in the offseason was a major contributing factor. After being knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual Stanley Cup Champions for the second year in a row, the eager McDavid wanted the team skating early last offseason. Unfortunately for him, this plan backfired heavily.

He stated in an interview with Mark Spector, “I was just very tired and fatigued from a long summer of training and was not feeling very good on the ice. And it translated.”

What is Being Done Differently?

McDavid learned the importance of rest and he hammers this point home by stating, “Last year taught us that you can’t win the Cup in September and October. But you can certainly put yourself in a tough spot.”

As a result, McDavid spent a considerable amount of time away from the ice this offseason. Focusing on letting his body rest and letting his team rest. Despite the shortened offseason, McDavid prioritized this rest in hopes of avoiding a similar start to last season. The importance of listening to your body cannot be overlooked. It’s a lesson McDavid and the Oilers learned the hard way.

Luckily for Oilers fans, a different approach was taken this offseason. The Edmonton Oilers look to start off the 2024-2025 season exactly where they left off, at full throttle. Considering how last season ended, an extra layer of redemption will be fueling this Oilers team. Hoping that the extra rest they allowed themselves this offseason will help the Oilers bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

