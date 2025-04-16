NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Flames, Stars, Oilers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk roundup, the Calgary Flames narrowly missed the playoffs this season, and the players react. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have activated Tyler Seguin off of LTIR. Finally, who is coming back into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers as they take on the San Jose Sharks in the final game of their regular season?

Flames Narrowly Miss in Playoff Race

Calgary Flames fans showed their appreciation at the Saddledome on Tuesday, giving a standing ovation to a team that exceeded expectations this season. The Flames ultimately fell just short of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there were many positives to take away from the season.

The Flames finished with 94 points, and while it’s frustrating that Eastern Conference teams like the New Jersey Devils (91 points), Montreal Canadiens (89), and Columbus Blue Jackets (87) could all advance, the Flames played well beyond what anyone imagined they would.

Despite going 10-2-3 down the stretch, Calgary couldn’t overcome the red-hot St. Louis Blues, who posted an 11-2-1 record over the same span to maintain their edge. Most years, the Flames’ final push would have been enough.

NHL roundup: Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames has an incredible season

Backed by breakout goaltender Dustin Wolf, Calgary clawed through the season and showed there is a lot to look forward to, especially if the team can make some solid additions this summer. What they’ll need is a bit more offense, since the Flames’ offense ranked 30th in the league.

Stars Activate Tyler Seguin

According to Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Stars have activated center Tyler Seguin from long-term injured reserve. He’s expected to play in tonight’s season finale against the Nashville Predators, meaning he’ll be good to go for the playoffs.

Dallas assigned defensemen Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic to AHL Texas as a result.

Oilers Returning to the Lineup in Last Regular Season Game

Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner makes his 50th start in tonight’s season finale versus the San Jose Sharks. He has a 25-18-4 record and posted his third straight 25-plus win season on Sunday.

Connor McDavid looks like he’ll play the last game too. He was in between Connor Brown and Jeff Skinner at the morning skate. McDavid has 99 points on the season and is one away from an 8th-100-point season.

McDavid said the team is much healthier than is being discussed, but it’s not clear if Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, or a few others who have been out will return Wednesday night.

Next: Talk of Oilers’ Playoff “Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated”