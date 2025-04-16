Talk of Oilers’ Playoff “Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated”

The Edmonton Oilers posted a preview for tonight’s final regular season game against the San Jose Sharks, and most of the post was spent talking about reports that this team is too injured to compete in the playoffs. “Rumours of the Edmonton Oilers’ demise have been greatly exaggerated,” cited the post when they quoted captain Connor McDavid.

Connor McDavid and Evander Kane are both good to go for the Oilers

Don’t count the Edmonton Oilers out—because they certainly aren’t counting themselves out.

As for who returns tonight versus the Sharks, it has yet to be announced, but there is a good chance fans will see some of the names who have been out of the lineup of late. McDavid says it’s up to head coach Kris Knoblauch, and he doesn’t care if he reaches 100 points this season or not, but he’s likely itching to play. Leon Draisaitl is probably also good to go. Evander Kane won’t play, but he should be ready for Game 1, and fans might also see some other faces playing in the last game before Round 1 kicks off against the Los Angeles Kings.

Oilers Are Healthier Than People Think Heading Into Playoffs

Despite speculation surrounding their health and playoff readiness, McDavid made it clear this team isn’t limping into the postseason. Instead, they’re recharging—and preparing to strike.

“Guys are healthier than it may seem,” McDavid said Tuesday, pushing back on the “walking wounded” label. “Everybody’s going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can.”

While Mattias Ekholm remains a question mark for the first round, McDavid expressed confidence that the rest of the Oilers’ key contributors—Draisaitl, Hyman, Kane, and others—will be good to go for Game 1 against the Kings.

After a long grind of a season and a stretch that included playing three games in four nights, McDavid himself took a precautionary night off Monday. This was just about being as ready as they can be, particularly since this first-round match tends to get physical.

“We’re a dangerous team when we’re rolling and we’re healthy,” McDavid said. “I just don’t like that people are counting us out. I think you’ll see what we’re all about real soon.”

