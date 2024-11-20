Injury Update on Zach Hyman Who Missed Oilers Third Period

Edmonton Oilers’s head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked after the team’s 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators if he had an injury update on forward Zach Hyman. Hyman left the game at the end of the second period after an awkward collision. He did not return for the third period.

“I have no updates. Obviously, it wasn’t good enough to return and we’ll see how he’s doing tonight. But, right now, no update.”

"It always looks like you defended much better when your goalie makes huge saves. Skinner, I thought, was really the difference. I thought he played an outstanding game tonight."



The gritty winger ran into Senators defenseman Nick Jensen as Hyman attempted to stay onside. The hit didn’t appear serious at first, but Hyman was visibly shaken and did not return, finishing with 13:17 of ice time.

Hyman’s early departure raised immediate concerns for the Oilers, who have been dealing with a wave of injuries this season. Darnell Nurse is already out for the team, as is Viktor Arvidsson. The team is hopeful that Hyman’s absence was precautionary, but the situation is worth monitoring closely.

Not A Great Way to Finish Hyman’s 600th NHL Game

The injury came on a milestone night for Hyman, who was playing his 600th career NHL game. However, his season has been off to a slower start compared to his career-best 54-goal campaign in 2023-24. Through 19 games, Hyman has tallied only three goals and five assists for eight points.

Zach Hyman injured Oilers

He is poised for a breakout considering his extremely low shooting percentage, so the hope is that he’s able to return shortly and find his stride.

Vasily Podkolzin filled Hyman’s spot on the top line for the rest of the game, contributing two assists in the Oilers’ victory.

