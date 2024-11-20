Vasily Podkolzin Proving Oilers Gamble Paying Off

Vasily Podkolzin continues to earn his spot in the Edmonton Oilers’ top six, delivering a standout performance in the top six on Tuesday night, particularly while playing with Connor McDavid. Previously slotted alongside Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers are trying Podkolzin in several situations, all of which are higher in the lineup than many expected when the team traded for him this offseason.

Podkolzin has earned his looks and the young winger finally notched two assists, finishing with a +2 rating while staying relentlessly in wall battles and puck retrievals. His ability to create space and support Edmonton’s stars has not gone unnoticed.

Vasily Podkolzin is often the first player on the ice & one of the last to leave.



Coaches are impressed with his work ethic and approach to the game.



A young player who’s been showing well on Draisaitl’s line — stays in his top-six role with 97 back in the fold. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/4MXkLoLIeN — Tony Brar ? (@TonyBrarOTV) November 6, 2024

Podkolzin, often one of the first players on the ice and among the last to leave, is tenacious and one of the team’s best forecheckers. He leads the team in hits, he’s a capable penalty killer and he’s got speed and skill. While his goal-scoring touch remains a work in progress, he’s become a favorite of the coaching staff.

“He’s doing the little things right—winning puck battles, being responsible defensively, and creating opportunities for his linemates,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch added:

“The intangibles are really, really good, and a lot that we appreciate. We want him to continue to play that way. He’s been playing with Leon for quite some time, and now playing with those two, he creates a little space for them to do their thing.”

Podkolzin Is Finally Starting to Put Up Points for the Oilers

Until Tuesday, Podzkolzin could really only cling to the intangibles. He wasn’t putting up points or seeing results for all of his hard work. Against the Senators, his two assists showed that hard work pays off.

Vasily Podkolzin starting to produce for the Oilers this season

Despite his lack of scoring, Podkolzin’s playmaking ability has made a positive impression. His two-assist night included excellent work in puck retrievals and maintaining offensive pressure, attributes that his superstar linemates likely appreciate.

If he can add goal-scoring to his repertoire, he could become an even more significant part of the Oilers’ push for success this season. Judging by how hard the forward works, keeping him in the top six or with McDavid means that’s likely to happen sooner rather than later.

Next: Injury Update on Zach Hyman Who Missed Oilers Third Period