Bouchard w/ Goal of the Year: Takeaways from Oilers 5-2 Win vs. Senators

The Edmonton Oilers rebounded impressively from a lackluster performance the night before against the Montreal Canadiens, defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday. This win featured strong contributions from the team’s top stars and what might be the goal of the year from a defenseman in Evan Bouchard.

Here are the main takeaways from the night:

The Oilers Top Stars Showed Up

After being shut out by the Canadiens just 24 hours earlier, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl made a statement on Tuesday night. McDavid scored twice, Draisaitl added another goal, and both finished with three-point nights. McDavid’s speed and playmaking were on full display, leading the Oilers’ offense and putting pressure on the Senators’ defense. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also found the back of the net, showcasing the Oilers’ firepower and their ability to bounce back quickly when needed.

The Oilers have had trouble scoring this season, so a five-goal performance from the top guys was something the team needed.

Evan Bouchard’s Highlight-Reel Goal

Evan Bouchard scored one of the most memorable goals of the season, kicking off the Oilers’ offensive breakout. His creativity and poise with the puck were reminiscent of McDavid’s brilliance but at three-quarter speed.

Evan Bouchard goal of the years vs the Senators

Bouchard also finished with three points on the night, playing a critical role in Edmonton’s transition game and power play. While he’s taken some heat for some gaffes in his defensive coverage, his performance vs. the Senators is a reminder of the unique offensive upside he brings.

Record When Fighting Still Perfect

The Oilers improved to a perfect 6-0 in games featuring a fight this season. Tuesday’s game saw Josh Brown step up with a spirited scrap, which seemed to ignite the team as the Senators were trying to shift the momentum back in their favor.

Beyond the physical altercation, Brown contributed defensively, finishing the game with a +1 rating. He played just under 11 minutes, which might have been a surprise, especially when factoring in his five-minute major. His presence and willingness to engage physically provided the Oilers with a much-needed energy boost.

A Simplified, Effective Game Plan

One of the key adjustments from the loss to Montreal was Edmonton’s simplified approach. The Oilers didn’t try to overcomplicate their game, instead relying on a more straightforward and efficient style of play.

They capitalized on a crucial 5-on-3 power play, avoided unnecessary over-passing, and managed the puck well. Special teams played a significant role, as the Oilers’ power play clicked and the penalty kill stood tall, (having killed 11 straight) successfully shutting down every Senators’ opportunity.

Vasily Podkolzin’s Seamless Fit

Vasily Podkolzinwas elevated to the top line and made an immediate impact, registering two assists in just over 16 minutes of ice time. His ability to gel quickly with McDavid and Draisaitl added another dynamic to the Oilers’ offense. He was also physical, laying in an awkward hit that got the Senators on tilt.

Podkolzin’s strong two-way play showed he can be a top-six contributor., which is key as the Oilers look for additional scoring.

Zach Hyman Injury Concerns

While the win was a positive, there’s a potential downside to the night. Zach Hyman did not return for the third period, and his status moving forward is unclear. Kris Knoblauch said after the game that Hyman would be evaluated and more news would be coming imminently. The hit that took him out seemed innocent enough, but something might have bothered him enough that trainers and medical staff decided to keep him out in a game where the Oilers were leading.

He might not be having the type of season he’d like, but Hyman’s importance to the Oilers cannot be overstated. He was starting to come around and his shooting percentage was still extremely low, meaning he was poised for a breakout. Any extended absence would be a significant blow to Edmonton’s forward depth.

Final Thoughts

The Oilers’ ability to respond emphatically after a tough loss was important. They showed on Tuesday that they can play a full 60 minutes of effective hockey.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 19: Capitals, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Bruins