Hyman’s Contract with Oilers Highlighted Among NHL’s Best Valued

While players like Gustav Forsling, Jack Hughes, and Miro Heiskanen rated higher, Zach Hyman‘s contract with the Edmonton Oilers is viewed as one of the best values in the NHL, according to a new article by The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn. His model, ranking NHL players by the money they earn versus their perceived value if paid correctly, has Hyman at No. 8 on a list of the Top 10 league contracts.

Signed to a $5.5 million average annual value (AAV) for four years, Hyman is said to be worth a significantly higher number — an AAV of $11.3 million over the same period.

Initially seen as a solid complementary player, questions arose about Hyman’s long-term reliability when he signed as a free agent with the Oilers. Given a seven-year contract, many saw this as an overpay. However, three years into his tenure, Hyman has proven to be a transformative force for Edmonton, surpassing all expectations and quieting all naysayers. His 54-goal tally in 2023-24 underscores just how much he’s exploded offensively, particularly alongside superstar Connor McDavid.

Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers forward

Luszczyszyn points out that while Hyman’s success is partly attributed to playing alongside McDavid, it’s evident that his contributions extend beyond being the linemate of the best player in the world. Noting that other players didn’t score 50 goals and the Oilers’ power play wasn’t clicking like it is now before Hyman signed on, he has elevated McDavid’s scoring rate. Hyman is solidifying his reputation as a premier grinder with an exceptional scoring touch.

Hyman Was Worth Every Penny the Oilers Gave Him and More

Hyman’s performance and ability to seamlessly integrate into Edmonton’s top lines illustrate his value at his team-friendly price point. It’s become clear his contract is one of the most advantageous in the league.

