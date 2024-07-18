McDavid Weighs in On Oilers’ Offseason Free Agency Moves

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers fell just short of the Stanley Cup in 2024, losing in a dramatic Game 7 of the Finals. It wasn’t the way the team wanted to end the season, but if there’s one thing the group learned, it was that they were good enough as built to win it all. As such, it’s no surprise the team tried to run it back with as much of the same group as possible while adding a couple of extra pieces that might help get those two extra goals the Oilers couldn’t get against the Florida Panthers.
McDavid talked about the season and how much the Oilers were able to do as a group. He’s excited about the fact that the organization was able to keep as many of the players on the roster together as they did this summer.
Not only that, but Edmonton made key additions by signing veteran wingers Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, aiming to enhance their offensive depth. Acting GM and team CEO Jeff Jackson made two trades, one with the Buffalo Sabres to acquire promising forward Matthew Savoie and another with the Ottawa Senators to Jake Chiasson. It’s possible those two trades don’t affect the team this season, but McDavid expressed his approval of the moves.
The Oilers’ captain told Sportsnet, “I thought the whole management and staff did a great job. It’s been a great off-season so far. It’s been short, it’s been hurried, but the whole time they’ve been at it, they’ve done great things.”
Why Does McDavid Like What the Oilers Have Done This Offseason?
First, it can be difficult in a salary cap NHL to avoid major changes when your team is a winner and tight to the salary cap. So, keeping the team almost entirely intact and then adding Skinner and Arvidsson are seen as smart moves to provide much-needed depth. Last season’s postseason run highlighted the team’s reliance on key players like McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl for scoring. The new additions aim to spread the offensive load more evenly.
A significant focus for the Oilers was retaining their core team. They succeeded in re-signing Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, and Adam Henrique. All play key roles in different areas of the game, particularly (with the exception of Perry) on the penalty kill. That kill was outstanding for the Oilers and was a key part of their going as far as they did in the playoffs.
Though they did lose Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, and Vincent Desharnais, everyone else is still in town. McDavid praised the front office for maintaining team cohesion, stating, “Keeping as many guys together is a good thing in the salary-cap era. It’s tough to do that, and (interim GM Jeff Jackson) has done a great job of finding a way to do that for the most part.”
As they look to build on their success, the team’s new additions will be closely watched when they open their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.
Next: Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Hyman’s Contract with Oilers Highlighted Among NHL’s Best Valued
Zach Hyman's contract with the Edmonton Oilers was highlighted among the NHL's best in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
McDavid Weighs in On Oilers’ Offseason Free Agency Moves
Connor McDavid weighed in on the Edmonton Oilers' offseason free agency moves and the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blues’ Defenseman May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Injury
Torey Krug had 39 points in 77 games this season. He suffered this setback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Several Oilers’ Core Talent Poised for Career Achievements
The talented core of the Edmonton Oilers are just inches away from some incredibly...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 days ago
Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former second-overall pick Quinton Byfield to a five-year...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...