McDavid Weighs in On Oilers’ Offseason Free Agency Moves

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers fell just short of the Stanley Cup in 2024, losing in a dramatic Game 7 of the Finals. It wasn’t the way the team wanted to end the season, but if there’s one thing the group learned, it was that they were good enough as built to win it all. As such, it’s no surprise the team tried to run it back with as much of the same group as possible while adding a couple of extra pieces that might help get those two extra goals the Oilers couldn’t get against the Florida Panthers.

McDavid talked about the season and how much the Oilers were able to do as a group. He’s excited about the fact that the organization was able to keep as many of the players on the roster together as they did this summer.

Not only that, but Edmonton made key additions by signing veteran wingers Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, aiming to enhance their offensive depth. Acting GM and team CEO Jeff Jackson made two trades, one with the Buffalo Sabres to acquire promising forward Matthew Savoie and another with the Ottawa Senators to Jake Chiasson. It’s possible those two trades don’t affect the team this season, but McDavid expressed his approval of the moves.

The Oilers’ captain told Sportsnet, “I thought the whole management and staff did a great job. It’s been a great off-season so far. It’s been short, it’s been hurried, but the whole time they’ve been at it, they’ve done great things.”

Why Does McDavid Like What the Oilers Have Done This Offseason?

First, it can be difficult in a salary cap NHL to avoid major changes when your team is a winner and tight to the salary cap. So, keeping the team almost entirely intact and then adding Skinner and Arvidsson are seen as smart moves to provide much-needed depth. Last season’s postseason run highlighted the team’s reliance on key players like McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl for scoring. The new additions aim to spread the offensive load more evenly.

Oilers win without McDavid

A significant focus for the Oilers was retaining their core team. They succeeded in re-signing Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, and Adam Henrique. All play key roles in different areas of the game, particularly (with the exception of Perry) on the penalty kill. That kill was outstanding for the Oilers and was a key part of their going as far as they did in the playoffs.

Though they did lose Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, and Vincent Desharnais, everyone else is still in town. McDavid praised the front office for maintaining team cohesion, stating, “Keeping as many guys together is a good thing in the salary-cap era. It’s tough to do that, and (interim GM Jeff Jackson) has done a great job of finding a way to do that for the most part.”

As they look to build on their success, the team’s new additions will be closely watched when they open their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.

