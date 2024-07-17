Draisaitl Has Heart-Warming Message for Oiler Fans Amid Contract Rumors

“A bitter end to a tremendous season. I am confident the growth our group experienced will propel us to the top. Thank you #OilCountry for your unwavering support all season long.” That’s the message Leon Draisaitl posted on Wednesday morning via his Instagram page, thanking fans of the Edmonton Oilers and letting them know he and his teammates are ready for another season.

This time, the Oilers vow to finish their story, winning the Stanley Cup instead of falling a couple of goals short in Game 7 of the Final, as they did during the 2023-24 season.

For Oilers fans, this is a nice message to see as rumors and speculation surround the star forward. He has yet to sign an extension with the club and while he’s gone one more season on his current deal, there is uncertainty surrounding what comes next. If Draisaitl elects to test free agency in 2025, this upcoming season will potentially be his last in Edmonton. That means his personal window to win is extremely limited.

The good news is that most insiders believe an extension with the Oilers will get done. Draisaitl’s agent seems confident too, noting that neither side is in a huge rush, hoping that August won’t roll by without a deal in place. What that deal looks like isn’t clear, but it would be three years at a minimum and eight years if both sides went the full max term. It is rumored he could receive between $13-$14 million per season.

Leon Draisaitl injury Game 2

Could This Be Draisaitl’s Final Season as an Oiler?

His message on Wednesday should be taken as a positive sign that his head is in the right place and the forward is focused on winning in Edmonton. However, this won’t stop some fans from worrying that his lack of comment on staying put or his contract means he’s thinking this upcoming season could be his last shot.

If there’s a positive in the message, it’s important to note that he didn’t say anything about next season. He said that he believes their growth as a group will propel them to the top. That could be next year and the year after.

Next: Oilers Expected to Hire New GM In Next Two Weeks