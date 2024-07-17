Draisaitl Has Heart-Warming Message for Oiler Fans Amid Contract Rumors

“A bitter end to a tremendous season. I am confident the growth our group experienced will propel us to the top. Thank you #OilCountry for your unwavering support all season long.” That’s the message Leon Draisaitl posted on Wednesday morning via his Instagram page, thanking fans of the Edmonton Oilers and letting them know he and his teammates are ready for another season.
This time, the Oilers vow to finish their story, winning the Stanley Cup instead of falling a couple of goals short in Game 7 of the Final, as they did during the 2023-24 season.
For Oilers fans, this is a nice message to see as rumors and speculation surround the star forward. He has yet to sign an extension with the club and while he’s gone one more season on his current deal, there is uncertainty surrounding what comes next. If Draisaitl elects to test free agency in 2025, this upcoming season will potentially be his last in Edmonton. That means his personal window to win is extremely limited.
The good news is that most insiders believe an extension with the Oilers will get done. Draisaitl’s agent seems confident too, noting that neither side is in a huge rush, hoping that August won’t roll by without a deal in place. What that deal looks like isn’t clear, but it would be three years at a minimum and eight years if both sides went the full max term. It is rumored he could receive between $13-$14 million per season.
Could This Be Draisaitl’s Final Season as an Oiler?
His message on Wednesday should be taken as a positive sign that his head is in the right place and the forward is focused on winning in Edmonton. However, this won’t stop some fans from worrying that his lack of comment on staying put or his contract means he’s thinking this upcoming season could be his last shot.
If there’s a positive in the message, it’s important to note that he didn’t say anything about next season. He said that he believes their growth as a group will propel them to the top. That could be next year and the year after.
Next: Oilers Expected to Hire New GM In Next Two Weeks
More News
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Blues’ Defenseman May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Injury
Torey Krug had 39 points in 77 games this season. He suffered this setback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Several Oilers’ Core Talent Poised for Career Achievements
The talented core of the Edmonton Oilers are just inches away from some incredibly...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former second-overall pick Quinton Byfield to a five-year...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...