Risk if Red Wings Go With Rumored Derek Lalonde Replacement

Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is under mounting pressure as his team heads into a pivotal three-game homestand. According to Darren Dreger of TSN’s Insider Trading, Lalonde’s job could hinge on Detroit’s performance against the Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks—a trio with a combined record of 37-20-8.

“Detroit needs to, wants to, and is counting on staying in the playoff mix,” Dreger said. Looking at the upcoming three games, he asked what happens to coach Lalonde if they go 1-for-3 or 0-for-3.

The suggestion is that the team makes a change before it’s too late.

Currently sitting at 9-10-2 and sixth in the Atlantic Division, the Red Wings are just three points out of a Wild Card spot but face the challenge of passing four teams to stay in playoff contention. Dreger noted that Detroit’s front office, led by team president Steve Yzerman, is aware that a poor showing could force a coaching change, with internal candidates being considered for an interim role. The Red Wings could also look at outside candidates.

Would Joel Quenneville be an Option for the Red Wings?

Speculation about a potential mid-season coaching change has intensified. Interestingly, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski says that former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has been brought up by a couple of NHL sources. “Two weeks ago, I heard Quenneville for Detroit,” a coaching source said.

If Yzerman were to do this, one source claimed it was because he is one of the few GMs with the clout to bring in Quenneville. Yzerman would be weighing the risk of bringing in someone with a ton of negative PR attached to his name up against the fact that the same coach is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Another source said it wouldn’t be cheap to hire Quenneville. Despite the fact this reputation has been tarnished, coaches with his background don’t typically take a discount unless they don’t care about the money.

The Red Wings Might Have to Make a Coaching Decision Soon

Detroit’s playoff hopes—and Lalonde’s future—could very well depend on their record coming out of this homestand. The Flames, Devils, and Canucks present no easy path, making the next week a make-or-break week for the Red Wings’ season and their bench boss.

Lalonde, in his third season with the Red Wings, is under contract through 2024-25. However, Detroit’s inability to secure a playoff berth since 2016 means that patience is running thin.

