Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?

As contract talks between defenseman Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames reach a crucial juncture, TSN’s Chris Johnston expects a resolution in the coming days. Hanifin’s agents are expected to present their final position, providing the Flames with a clear decision-making point. If an agreement is not reached, the Flames will explore potential trade options for Hanifin before the March 8 deadline.

Johnston notes:

“If Calgary is not able to reach some kind of contract extension with Hanifin, they will use the time between now and March 8 to find a suitor, somewhere to trade him, and so we’ll keep our eyes on that.”

This development follows Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman’s earlier suggestion in January about renewed discussions between the Flames and Hanifin. Despite previous skepticism, Friedman acknowledged the possibility of a resolution, stating, “I don’t think it’s out of the question, but I just wouldn’t want to put odds on it.”

Noah Hanifin Flames trade talk

At this stage, it’s not clear if Hanifin’s position has changed again. He might be seeking a trade, or he might be set to offer a bottom line for a contract renewal. If the latter, it would include the terms that would get him to sign an extension. From there, it’s not clear if the Flames are still willing to accept a huge deal. They may prefer to move on and see what they can fetch in a trade.

Hanifin the Start of Flames’ Busy Trade Deadline

The Flames, already active in the trade market with Elias Lindholm sent to the Vancouver Canucks, are poised for further activity. The impending decision on Hanifin’s future, coupled with the potential trade of Chris Tanev, sets the stage for a period of heightened speculation and rumors.

The organization aims to keep those who could be part of a retool (not a rebuild). At the same time, they can move players on and get the best possible returns. If the likelihood of a contract extension for Hanifin remains high, both sides will want to get a deal done soon. Ideally, that would allow them to maintain focus on the playoffs and minimize distractions within the team. The next few days will likely determine the course of Hanifin’s future.

