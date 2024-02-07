Oilers and Ducks Potential Partners on 3-Team Deadline Trade

A couple of sources have indicated that the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly exploring creative avenues to acquire Adam Henrique from the Anaheim Ducks. This is not to suggest a deal is close, only that Edmonton has identified Henrique as a possible fit. According to insights from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now, Edmonton has an interest in the forward but needs a bit of financial help to make the deal work. Could a three-team trade be in the works?
As per Stauffer, any potential deal involves complex cap maneuvering and could include another NHL organization with cap space. He notes:
“Henrique’s a $5.7 million cap hit, the Oilers can’t take that all on. They would need Anaheim to eat half of that salary. That leaves $2.85M, well then maybe Minnesota takes on another $1.45 million in the cap space. The actual dollar amount with that would be about $350,000 that’s usually about a fifth or sixth-round draft choice in terms of trade equity at the NHL trade deadline.”
Others have wondered if a bigger trade is possible, with names like Ilya Lyubushkin, John Gibson, or Frank Vatrano being discussed.
This Won’t Be a Simple Trade for Oilers to Make
Not only are three-team trades infinitely more complicated than one where two teams need to find a deal that works, but the money is a huge factor. This intricate cap dance aims to make the trade financially feasible for Edmonton but they are tight to the cap. They also have to contend with interest from other teams in Henrique. He’ll be in demand now that both Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan are no longer available on the trade market.
Who Would the Oilers Have To Give Back to the Ducks?
While Stauffer suggests a late-round pick would go to the third team, the cost of making a deal with Anaheim could be high. For the players mentioned, we’re talking about a second-round pick at minimum, with a first being in the mix depending on the return. Outside of that, Edmonton has prospects like Xavier Bourgault, Raphael Lavoie, Philip Broberg, or Dylan Holloway they could dangle, but these are not players the Oilers will happily part with. From the roster, the Ducks might ask about Warren Foegele or Ryan McLeod.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers are in a good place but know that this team might not be a finished product. GM Ken Holland is trying to identify what pieces will be needed to put this group over the top. Is Henrique or someone else from the Ducks the answer?
Next: Reflections on the Oilers’ Loss of Their 16-Game Win Streak
h/t to BLH for the quotes
