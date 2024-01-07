Flames Have Come Back to Negotiating Table with Noah Hanifin

In a potentially surprising turn of events for the Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin, contract talks may be back on the table. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, addressing the recent speculations during the Saturday Headlines report, suggested that there could be a renewed interest from both parties in reaching an agreement.

Earlier reports had hinted at the Flames leaning towards trading Hanifin rather than keeping him on the roster. However, Friedman’s latest update indicates a potential shift in the team’s stance.

“I think the two of them are talking again. I don’t know where this is going to go, Ron. But I don’t think it’s out of the possibility,” said Friedman. He admitted to his previous skepticism about the situation, stating, “I thought earlier in the year there was no way they’re gonna pick this back up again, and he wasn’t going to stay. I don’t think it’s out of the question, but I just wouldn’t want to put odds on it.”

Would The Flames Be Wise to Keep Hanifin?

The unexpected reengagement in contract talks adds a layer of uncertainty to Hanifin’s future with the Flames, leaving fans and analysts eager to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Eric Francis of Sportsnet writes that as the team gradually returns to a position where the playoffs are a possibility, the situation changes. There arises a collective curiosity among players, fans, management, and media regarding what the team will do. Moreover, who the team will keep and who’ll they’ll look to move.

Considering the broader perspective, it appears likely that at least three of them — one of Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, or Chris Tanev — will be traded within the next two months. This impending scenario sets the stage for a flurry of rumors, potentially creating distractions that could challenge even the most focused professionals within the organization. The Flames would like to avoid that, especially if the odds of a Hanifin extension are high.

Francis writes, “And while a solid argument can be made Tanev would be a great mentor to stay if he’d agree to a short extension, the one player of the four who makes the most sense to keep is Hanifin.”

Hanifin is Open to Staying With Flames

Francis seems to echo Friedman’s report when he notes that Hanifin has a desire to stay. This is a significant advantage for Calgary, especially in a challenging hockey market where the fans can be impatient and playoff chances often feel like uncertain coin flips.

Additionally, at just 26 years old, he holds considerable potential for the team’s future. Any trade would involve receiving draft picks and other assets with the optimism that, after several years of nurturing new talent, the Flames might secure another reliable player of Hanifin’s caliber. That too is a coin flip.

