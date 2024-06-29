Golden Knights Make Trade With Devils: Land Holtz and Schmid

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a couple of big moves when it comes to their goaltending at this year’s NHL Draft. Following their trade of Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals, the Golden Knights acquired Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid from the New Jersey Devils. In exchange, Vegas sent Paul Cotter and a third-round draft pick to New Jersey.

TRADING PLACES ????



The @NJDevils have acquired Paul Cotter a 2025 3rd-Round pick from the @GoldenKnights for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid! pic.twitter.com/mQtm255LPE — NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2024

Related: Logan Thompson Traded by Golden Knights to Capitals During Draft

Vegas acquires goaltender Akira Schmid, who posted a 14-18-3 record with New Jersey, along with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage over three seasons. Last season, Schmid went 5-9-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage, providing depth and competition in the Golden Knights’ goaltending ranks. Many believe this is a calculated gamble by the Golden Knights as Schmid wasn’t used properly last season and can get back to his previous numbers.

The Other Pieces Involved in the Trade

The Golden Knights also receive Alexander Holtz, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Holtz, 22, played 110 games for the Devils, tallying 19 goals and 15 assists over three seasons. Known for his scoring ability and potential, Holtz looks to capitalize on a change of scenery in Vegas to further develop his promising talent.

Holtz Schmid trade Golden Knights trade

Paul Cotter, a 24-year-old forward, brings 138 games of NHL experience, all with the Golden Knights, where he recorded 22 goals and 23 assists. Known for his physicality and defensive prowess, Cotter also contributed 233 hits during the 2023-24 season, showcasing his robust playing style. His addition adds depth and size to the Devils’ forward group.

Vegas is always an active organization when it comes to trades, the draft, and free agency. These moves might be a bit surprising, but their being active this week certainly isn’t. For New Jersey, acquiring Cotter adds a physical presence and defensive reliability, while the departure of Holtz and Schmid marks a shift as they prep for other moves in free agency.

Next: Lightning Gearing Up to Make Big Offer For Jake Guentzel