Golden Knights Make Trade With Devils: Land Holtz and Schmid

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a couple of big moves when it comes to their goaltending at this year’s NHL Draft. Following their trade of Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals, the Golden Knights acquired Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid from the New Jersey Devils. In exchange, Vegas sent Paul Cotter and a third-round draft pick to New Jersey.
Related: Logan Thompson Traded by Golden Knights to Capitals During Draft
Vegas acquires goaltender Akira Schmid, who posted a 14-18-3 record with New Jersey, along with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage over three seasons. Last season, Schmid went 5-9-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage, providing depth and competition in the Golden Knights’ goaltending ranks. Many believe this is a calculated gamble by the Golden Knights as Schmid wasn’t used properly last season and can get back to his previous numbers.
The Other Pieces Involved in the Trade
The Golden Knights also receive Alexander Holtz, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Holtz, 22, played 110 games for the Devils, tallying 19 goals and 15 assists over three seasons. Known for his scoring ability and potential, Holtz looks to capitalize on a change of scenery in Vegas to further develop his promising talent.
Paul Cotter, a 24-year-old forward, brings 138 games of NHL experience, all with the Golden Knights, where he recorded 22 goals and 23 assists. Known for his physicality and defensive prowess, Cotter also contributed 233 hits during the 2023-24 season, showcasing his robust playing style. His addition adds depth and size to the Devils’ forward group.
Vegas is always an active organization when it comes to trades, the draft, and free agency. These moves might be a bit surprising, but their being active this week certainly isn’t. For New Jersey, acquiring Cotter adds a physical presence and defensive reliability, while the departure of Holtz and Schmid marks a shift as they prep for other moves in free agency.
Next: Lightning Gearing Up to Make Big Offer For Jake Guentzel
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
Several Edmonton Oilers will test free agency this off-season. With some notable names, the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Trade Market For Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri has five years remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning
Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran winger Cam Atkinson on waivers and announced they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...