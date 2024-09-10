Former Oiler Sam Gagner Set to Sign PTO With Hurricanes

According to PuckPedia, former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner is set to sign a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes. The veteran is looking for a team to play with for the 2024-25 season and while not a regular, he feels he still has something left to offer.

Expecting 35 y/o F Sam Gagner to sign a PTO with Carolina #causechaos



10P in 28 GPhttps://t.co/INZN8qitIK — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 10, 2024

The Oilers weren’t going to bring Gagner back considering their depth at forward and the Hurricanes have room to give Gagner a shot. The Hurricanes took some hits in free agency this offseason, but they are still projected to be a good team that may want some veteran depth.

Sam Gagner Hurricanes PTO

Gagner played in 28 games for the Oilers last season and scored five goals with 10 points. He added nine points in 15 games with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

If he signs a contract, it’s likely that he’ll be inked to a two-way deal, spending time between the AHL and NHL. He can provide veteran leadership, experience, and some power play minutes, should a team need someone with some offensive talent.

He has totaled 197 goals and 529 points over 1,043 games, playing for the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

Next: Connor McDavid Shuts Down Contract Chatter Surrounding Oilers