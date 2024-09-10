Former Oiler Sam Gagner Set to Sign PTO With Hurricanes

According to PuckPedia, former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner is set to sign a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes. The veteran is looking for a team to play with for the 2024-25 season and while not a regular, he feels he still has something left to offer.
The Oilers weren’t going to bring Gagner back considering their depth at forward and the Hurricanes have room to give Gagner a shot. The Hurricanes took some hits in free agency this offseason, but they are still projected to be a good team that may want some veteran depth.
Gagner played in 28 games for the Oilers last season and scored five goals with 10 points. He added nine points in 15 games with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.
If he signs a contract, it’s likely that he’ll be inked to a two-way deal, spending time between the AHL and NHL. He can provide veteran leadership, experience, and some power play minutes, should a team need someone with some offensive talent.
He has totaled 197 goals and 529 points over 1,043 games, playing for the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.
Next: Connor McDavid Shuts Down Contract Chatter Surrounding Oilers
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 9 hours ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 5 days ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...