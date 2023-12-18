Flyers Won’t Be Buyers and Sean Walker Trade Talks Pick Up

While on the Sportsnet 590 The FAN, GM of the Philadelphia Flyers, Daniel Briere, noted that the sudden success of the team isn’t necessarily going to change their plans this season. Expected to be sellers and a team to watch for trades ahead of the deadline, being in the playoff conversation won’t make them buyers. In fact, the plan still seems to be to trade certain pieces, including, potentially Sean Walker.

Briere discussed the team’s unexpected status as early contenders this season and the potential course of action. Despite low expectations for the Flyers to make the playoffs, they find themselves in a position to do so. The question arises: will they transition to a buyer’s strategy?

Sean Walker and Philadelphia Flyers trade talk

Briere acknowledged the positive aspect of winning as often as they are this season. Being in the mix, or even in the playoffs provides valuable experience. Each game will be a meaningful hockey contest, which they wouldn’t have otherwise had if they knew they were out of contention after the first few weeks.

Being in contention is excellent for the players’ development, especially when playoff prospects seemed unlikely just two months into the season. However, Briere tempered expectations regarding the team becoming buyers, stating, “I don’t think we’re going to be buyers. But time will tell as we approach the trade deadline. It’s a little too early to determine that.”

Are the Flyers Still Thinking About Trading Sean Walker?

According to ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes, “Walker has thrived in Philly. I’m told he loves his teammates, coaches, the city, and being a Flyer. Question becomes how much do they love their RD pending UFA to keep him ? Other club’s interest as been strong as well, but Holiday Freeze soon.”

While not commanding the highest profile on the trade board, Sean Walker possesses considerable value. Thriving in a top-four role with the Flyers, he has demonstrated a noteworthy two-way impact and an impressive expected goals rate at five-on-five this season. The added appeal of his right-handed playing position has further increased his desirability across the league. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that there are potentially six or more teams expressing interest in acquiring him via trade.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic delved into Walker’s value and outlined several teams that may be keen on securing his services. In a recent article for The Athletic, she presented compelling reasons for the interest shown by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Edmonton Oilers.

