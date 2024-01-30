As the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, teams have been looking to bolster their roster in hopes of making a push for a Stanley Cup. One team that will be looking to go all-in and make it back to the top is the Tampa Bay Lightning. They haven’t been very active recently but reportedly showed interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Sean Walker.
In response to David Pagnotta, Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period mentions that Walker has been on the Lightning’s radar. This isn’t the only report linking the Lightning as Elliotte Friedman said while on NHL Network: “I think (Sean) Walker is less likely to be signed, not because they don’t want him, just because I think ever since [Jamie] Drysdale got there I think you could see where this could potentially go. For Walker, I’ve heard Edmonton, I’ve heard Tampa..”
His name has been involved in trade rumors all season, so this makes sense. If the Flyers are on the outside of the playoff picture come the trade deadline, he will likely be traded.
With 50 games played this season, Walker has scored five goals adding 12 assists for 17 points. He plays a strong two-way game and would be a welcomed addition to any team that takes a run at bringing him in. At 29 years old, Walker has just 282 games under his belt in the NHL. In those games, he has scored 21 goals adding 63 assists for 84 points.
Why Do The Lightning Like Sean Walker? What Will He Cost?
Walker could be someone they show interest in adding. At 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, Walker adds a decent amount of size. He is a right-shot defender who would likely slot into the Lightning’s bottom-four rotation. On some teams, he is a legit top-four defenseman and could be a great penalty-killer. The right side of the Bolts’ blue line has been an issue for them this season. Bringing in Walker would solve that issue and likely make them a favorite heading into the postseason.
A trade for Walker would likely cost the Lightning a prospect and a high draft pick to bring him in. However, the Flyers may ask for a player who can help them in the immediate future. Someone like Conor Sheary, Luke Glendening, or Michael Eyssimont all make sense as someone the Flyers could ask for in return to help them next season. Either way, it’s clear the Lightning will be looking to make a splash at the trade deadline.
