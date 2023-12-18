Bruins Loan Rookie Matt Poitras to Canada World Juniors Team

Matthew Poitras, the 19-year-old forward and 54th overall pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2022 NHL draft, has earned a coveted spot on Team Canada’s National Junior Team roster. Hockey Canada had strategically left a vacancy in the lineup, anticipating the addition of an under-20 prospect from the NHL. Poitras, who wasn’t widely expected to secure a spot with the Boston Bruins at the beginning of the season, has now emerged as the chosen player for this international opportunity.

“Good luck, Potsy!!” the team said in a post on Monday. Poitras will represent Canada at the World Juniors Tournament for the first time. Scott Wheeler of the Athletic writes that this was an internal debate for some time. “My understanding that this has been an ongoing debate between Bruins org. and Poitras’ camp over last 48 hours.” He adds, “Ultimately, decision was he’s best served getting his WJC experience over the holidays.”

Very Little Turn Around Time For Poitras

Poitras will join the Canadian team in Sweden tomorrow. He is gearing up for the prestigious event in Gothenburg scheduled to kick off on December 26th, 2023, and conclude on January 5th, 2024. His participation in the tournament may impact his availability for the Boston Bruins, contingent on how far Team Canada advances. If they reach the gold medal game on January 5th, Poitras could potentially rejoin the Bruins in time for their January 8th clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. That means he could miss 8 games of the Bruins’ season.

The addition of Poitras is a significant boon for Team Canada, especially considering the team’s relative thinness on offense. With only Owen Beck returning from last year’s gold medal-winning squad, Poitras brings fresh talent to a roster featuring names like Macklin Celebrini, Owen Beck, Conor Geekie, Easton Cowan, and Fraser Minten.

Matt Poitras Will Get Solid Experience On World Juniors Stage

Poitras, who has played 27 games with the Boston Bruins this season, contributing five goals and eight assists, sees this international opportunity as a chance to boost his confidence amid recent struggles under head coach Jim Montgomery. Playing in this tournament could give him some extra championship experience, and get his confidence going again. If he comes back to the Bruins having exploded on offense, all the better.

Taking a two-week break could be a good thing. Poitras will spend time with his peers, embrace the teenage experience, and step away from the demanding NHL season. In the end, it could be a positive and rejuvenating experience. Excitedly, Poitras said of the news, “It’s World Juniors, as a Canadian kid you grow up and it’s kind of the dream to play in the World Juniors.”

