Flames Defenceman Chris Tanev On Ottawa Senators’ Radar

With the NHL Trade Deadline slowly inching closer with every day that passes, teams will be looking to bolster their respective rosters or sell their assets for future players or draft picks depending on how they have performed this season. Two teams who have no real direction right now are the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators, but there may be a trade cooking up between the two sides that involves a massive name from the Flames’ side. It’s a trade that involves the extremely popular Chris Tanev.
“It makes a lot of sense when you talk about pros in the NHL, Tanev is one of the top names you come up with…he makes perfect sense to be on Ottawa’s radar, and he is,” said Elliotte Friedman during Saturday’s Headlines Segment.
According to Friedman, the Senators’ radar includes the veteran defender. This comes after earlier this week, Senators’ general manager Steve Staios said the team was going to target complete players and “pros” to help out the young squad, and Tanev falls under those categories.
Neither the Senators nor the Flames seem to have any real idea of what their plan is to finish off the season, but it’s clear they both want to change things. Neither team is expected to contend this season, nor is either team expected to bounce back and contend next season. That said, they would both like to make moves and get back into the playoff picture sooner rather than later.
Tanev Is a Popular Target This Season: Can the Senators Find a Way?
In 45 games this season, 34-year-old Tanev has one goal and eight assists for nine points. He is expected to be traded, whether that’s to the Senators or a different team looking for a defensive upgrade, before the trade deadline this season. If the Senators, they’ll need to convince him that they can win because the other teams asking about him are already contenders.
Any trade for Tanev would likely cost a massive package and with the Senators looking to keep their young guys and build for the future, it seems fairly unlikely any deal involving Tanev and the Senators will not happen.
Next: Canucks Eye Cap-Clearing Move, Blackhawks Fit for Kuzmenko
5 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 hours ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Igor Shesterkin Struggles: Concerns Mount for Rangers
Shesterkin’s .899 save percentage raises questions about his form, leaving Rangers fans worried and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Unreal Stat Line for Mattias Ekholm Shows His Value to Oilers
One Oilers insider shed light on the Edmonton Oilers' success since the arrival of...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sign experienced winger Zach Parise, adding depth and offensive spark to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
Pingback: Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks' Anthony Duclair Trade
Pingback: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair Trade - FUN FOR FANS
Pingback: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks' Anthony Duclair Trade - Click Sports News
Pingback: Flames Defenceman Chris Tanev On Ottawa Senators’ Radar Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair Trade – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com