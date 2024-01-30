Flames Defenceman Chris Tanev On Ottawa Senators’ Radar

With the NHL Trade Deadline slowly inching closer with every day that passes, teams will be looking to bolster their respective rosters or sell their assets for future players or draft picks depending on how they have performed this season. Two teams who have no real direction right now are the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators, but there may be a trade cooking up between the two sides that involves a massive name from the Flames’ side. It’s a trade that involves the extremely popular Chris Tanev.

“It makes a lot of sense when you talk about pros in the NHL, Tanev is one of the top names you come up with…he makes perfect sense to be on Ottawa’s radar, and he is,” said Elliotte Friedman during Saturday’s Headlines Segment.

Chris Tanev Ottawa Senators rumors

According to Friedman, the Senators’ radar includes the veteran defender. This comes after earlier this week, Senators’ general manager Steve Staios said the team was going to target complete players and “pros” to help out the young squad, and Tanev falls under those categories.

Neither the Senators nor the Flames seem to have any real idea of what their plan is to finish off the season, but it’s clear they both want to change things. Neither team is expected to contend this season, nor is either team expected to bounce back and contend next season. That said, they would both like to make moves and get back into the playoff picture sooner rather than later.

Tanev Is a Popular Target This Season: Can the Senators Find a Way?

In 45 games this season, 34-year-old Tanev has one goal and eight assists for nine points. He is expected to be traded, whether that’s to the Senators or a different team looking for a defensive upgrade, before the trade deadline this season. If the Senators, they’ll need to convince him that they can win because the other teams asking about him are already contenders.

Any trade for Tanev would likely cost a massive package and with the Senators looking to keep their young guys and build for the future, it seems fairly unlikely any deal involving Tanev and the Senators will not happen.

