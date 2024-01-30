With the NHL All-Star Break upon us, it is fair to assume the San Jose Sharks will not be anywhere near the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. With that being said, the Sharks are expected to make some trades as we head towards the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. One of their most valuable assets is forward Anthony Duclair who will reportedly be receiving some interest from several teams who are looking to bolster their top-six forward group and add some scoring heading into the postseason.

Having the worst record in the NHL heading into February as well as being one of the worst offensive teams ever created, the Sharks have not been fun to watch this season by any means. But, it makes it easy to identify the Sharks as a deadline seller. According to the Fourth Period, the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights are all currently linked to Duclair. All three of those teams are expected to make a splash near the trade deadline as they hope to contend and win a Stanley Cup. All three teams also have the assets to make a trade work with the Sharks.

Anthony Duclair San Jose Sharks NHL

Duclair is 28 years old and has over 534 career games under his belt. This season with the Sharks, he has scored eight goals adding eight assists for 16 points through 44 games. He has arguably been their best all-around forward and would be a welcomed addition to either of these three teams.

In his career, Duclair has scored 130 goals adding 147 assists for 277 points. He hails from Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada, and stands 5-foot-11, 197 pounds. He is one of the most valuable assets the Sharks have, and it will likely cost any team a second-round draft pick at minimum to bring him in.

Sharks Haven’t Held Extension Talks With Duclair

A pending unrestricted free agent winger Duclair has not yet had any discussions about a contract extension with the Sharks, reports Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News. Duclair, who represents himself, said that he expects to sit down at some point with GM Mike Grier to discuss a new deal. He’s currently making $3MM and with a 31-goal season under his belt on this contract back in 2021-22. He’s likely going to be looking for at least a small raise on that contract.

If talks don’t take place or the Sharks don’t feel meeting his ask is the best decision moving forward, a trade is the most likely outcome.

