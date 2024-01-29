Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff has examined the potential of a Chris Tanev trade out of Calgary and the expected returns ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Described as a shutdown defender for the 2nd/3rd pair, Tanev’s disciplined defensive play, efficient skating, and reliable passing make him an attractive option for contending teams. Tanev’s warrior-like commitment is evident, and while there are concerns about his health, he has appeared in 93% of Calgary’s games over his four-year contract. He provides stability in the defensive zone, but is all of that worth a first-round pick at this season’s trade deadline?
Seravalli doesn’t think so.
Seravalli speculates on potential trade destinations, including the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even a reunion with the Vancouver Canucks. Comparable trades, such as Mark Giordano to Toronto and Kris Russell to Dallas, provide context for potential returns. In none of those situations did the team acquiring a similar type of defenseman get a first. In fact, if you look back to the Josh Manson trade from Anaheim to Colorado, the best the Ducks could do there was one second-rounder.
Seravalli writes:
“…if the Flames are asking for a first-round pick, any team would just need to point out that Josh Manson went for one second-rounder in 2022, which isn’t a very good look for GM Pat Verbeek. He only went on to help Colorado win the Cup.”
So What Is Tanev Worth on the Trade Market?
Since the history of trades like this works against the Flames, there will be a question of the value of such an asking price. There is a lot to like about Tanev, but to think he’ll fetch a first-round pick might be a stretch. Time will tell and the deadline will lead to strange trades, but you don’t want to be the team that gives away the farm for a potential short-term rental.
Next: Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Igor Shesterkin Struggles: Concerns Mount for Rangers
Shesterkin’s .899 save percentage raises questions about his form, leaving Rangers fans worried and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Unreal Stat Line for Mattias Ekholm Shows His Value to Oilers
One Oilers insider shed light on the Edmonton Oilers' success since the arrival of...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sign experienced winger Zach Parise, adding depth and offensive spark to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Pickard Perfect, Picks Up Shutout as Oilers Win 15 Straight Games
Calvin Pickard was excellent in the Edmonton Oilers win and he might be earning...
Pingback: Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey