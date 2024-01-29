Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff has examined the potential of a Chris Tanev trade out of Calgary and the expected returns ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Described as a shutdown defender for the 2nd/3rd pair, Tanev’s disciplined defensive play, efficient skating, and reliable passing make him an attractive option for contending teams. Tanev’s warrior-like commitment is evident, and while there are concerns about his health, he has appeared in 93% of Calgary’s games over his four-year contract. He provides stability in the defensive zone, but is all of that worth a first-round pick at this season’s trade deadline?

Seravalli doesn’t think so.

Seravalli speculates on potential trade destinations, including the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even a reunion with the Vancouver Canucks. Comparable trades, such as Mark Giordano to Toronto and Kris Russell to Dallas, provide context for potential returns. In none of those situations did the team acquiring a similar type of defenseman get a first. In fact, if you look back to the Josh Manson trade from Anaheim to Colorado, the best the Ducks could do there was one second-rounder.

Trad rumors surround Chris Tanev the Flames defenseman

Seravalli writes:

“…if the Flames are asking for a first-round pick, any team would just need to point out that Josh Manson went for one second-rounder in 2022, which isn’t a very good look for GM Pat Verbeek. He only went on to help Colorado win the Cup.”

So What Is Tanev Worth on the Trade Market?

Since the history of trades like this works against the Flames, there will be a question of the value of such an asking price. There is a lot to like about Tanev, but to think he’ll fetch a first-round pick might be a stretch. Time will tell and the deadline will lead to strange trades, but you don’t want to be the team that gives away the farm for a potential short-term rental.

