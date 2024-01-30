Flames Have Trade Arrangement With Jacob Markstrom

In a recent update on the NHL Network, Elliotte Friedman shared insights on several Calgary Flames players, shedding light on potential trades. The big names for the Flames that could be moved are Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom. When it comes to Markstrom, it sounds like the Flames have a special arrangement in place regarding any potential trade ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.
Markstrom’s name continues to swirl in trade speculation, causing some discomfort for the player. However, Markstrom and Flames management appear to have an understanding to shield him from distractions. It’s presumed that the team won’t broach the topic of a trade unless an exceptional offer surfaces or Markstrom expresses a desire to move on. Currently, neither scenario has transpired, and Markstrom remains focused on his current role with the Flames.
Darren Dreger of TSN notes, that Markstrom will be in the driver’s seat when it comes to any trade, assuming talk happens this season. The team recognizes the need for a significant offer and respects Markstrom’s role in choosing where this all goes.
A Markstrom Trade Would Be Huge if the Flames Make It
The goaltender’s impact on any team that acquires him is acknowledged, making him a potential blockbuster trade candidate. He’s easily among the top goaltenders that could be available, but only if the Flames are a big seller and make wholesale changes.
However, analysts caution against excessive speculation, noting that the Flames will likely engage in meaningful conversations only if Markstrom expresses a desire to explore opportunities with contending teams. Until then, the trade talk surrounding Markstrom remains, for the most part, a matter of much ado about nothing. It’s more likely an offseason play.
