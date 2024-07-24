Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will a Team Offer Enough?

Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left the organization when the forward and the team mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Kuzentzov cleared waivers and became a free agent this week. Now, according to his agent, Shumi Babayev, Kuznetsov is still considering an NHL contract despite exploring options in the KHL, with as many as 15 NHL clubs showing interest.

It was previously reported that Kuznetsov was headed to the KHL, but it appears he wants to see if another NHL club has interest first.

“He just wants to play hockey and be trusted,” Babayev told Russian publication RB Sport. “He still has the ability to play for many years to come. Kuznetsov is in good physical shape… If there was interest in those teams that count on him and let him show his best qualities, he would also consider them.”

Kuznetsov’s stint in Carolina was underwhelming, with only 13 points in 30 games, including the playoffs. This lackluster performance led to his current free agency status and it’s not clear that another team would jump to sign up for a decent payday and give him another shot. But, his run in the NHL hasn’t been all bad. His notable achievements include four 70-point seasons and a pivotal role in the Capitals’ 2017-18 Stanley Cup victory. That season, he posted career-highs of 27 goals and 83 points in 79 games.

What Is Kuznetsov Willing to Sign For?

Babayev underscored the forward’s belief in his abilities. But, does that mean he’ll get a solid offer from an NHL club? There seems to be some doubt there. Babayev stated, “Most likely, he is moving towards playing in the KHL. The man wants to play hockey and have fun, be useful, and win. There are many factors here.”

Given his recent contract termination with Carolina, Kuznetsov isn’t expected to command a significant cap hit. However, NHL teams will need a compelling pitch to attract the former point-per-game scorer to avoid him taking his services back to the KHL.

