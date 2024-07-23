Why Isn’t Former Oilers Coach Jay Woodcroft Finding NHL Work?

The Columbus Blue Jackets hired Dean Evason on Monday, effectively filling the last vacant head coaching job in the NHL for the 2024-25 season. Former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft was rumored to be a finalist for that job, but he didn’t get it. Considering his success in the NHL, one has to wonder why.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal writes:

When former Oiler bench boss Jay Woodcroft lost out to Dean Evason for the Columbus head job that closed the door on possibilities before this season starts. He’s a good coach, and first-time NHL head coaches learn a few things when fired and are usually better their second kick at the can but there were eight jobs theoretically open and he didn’t get one, strange stuff.

Strange stuff, indeed.

Why Is Woodcroft Not Getting Hired?

This is a coach who had a record of 79-41-13 during his run with the Oilers. After replacing Dave Tippett, he took a team that was struggling during the 2021-22 season and led them into the playoffs where they played 16 games and went 8-8. They made the playoffs again under his watch in 2022-23. At the time, he was touted as one of the up-and-coming NHL’s coaches. Then things went south.

He was fired after a lousy start in 2023-24. The Oilers, who were a Cup or bust team were terrible. But, it was not necessarily his fault. Players underperformed and injuries hampered the club’s less-than-stellar start. Ken Holland almost kept Woodcroft on, but with few other options available, the organization made a change.

Jay Woodcroft Oilers coach

One would think that a coach with a solid NHL record and a resume that includes coaching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (among other stars) would be a welcome hire when suddenly out of a job. He’s got a history of working with young players and succeeding in Bakersfield of the AHL (105-71-21). He’s young, he’s smart, and he’s willing to think outside the box. Yet, he’s still never a favorite to land a job and he’s been passed over nearly half-a-dozen times now.

Recency Bias Has Hurt Woodcroft’s Standing

It might be that recency bias is playing a role. His start with the Oilers this past season was not pretty. And, the Oilers were quick to replace him, going on an immediate run the second they did. Bringing in Kris Knoblauch, who didn’t change the system, but ran it better, the Oilers rattled off win after win and dug themselves out of a huge hole. The Oilers battled to the Stanley Cup Final and had Woodcroft been the coach, it’s likely Edmonton never gets that far.

