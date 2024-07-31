Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s NHL career has come to an end as he signs a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. Kuznetsov, 32, joins one of the KHL’s wealthiest teams, also home to top prospect Alexander Nikishin. The contract, as reported by Russian journalist Daria Tuboltseva, is speculated to include an average annual value (AAV) of $950,000 USD with significant potential bonuses.

Kuznetsov’s departure marks the end of an 11-year NHL journey, during which he played 743 games, scored 173 goals, and accumulated 575 points. His postseason contributions were notable as well, with 33 goals and 73 points in 97 playoff games. He was a key figure in the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, leading the team in scoring throughout the championship run.

Kuznetsov spent the latter part of the 2023-24 season with the Carolina Hurricanes after being traded from the Capitals. In his brief stint with the Hurricanes, he played 30 games across the regular season and playoffs. His production had declined, and he finished the regular season with 24 points in 67 games split between the Capitals and Hurricanes. In the playoffs, he added seven points in 20 games for Carolina.

With one year remaining on his NHL contract, which would have paid him $6 million in 2024-25, Kuznetsov expressed a desire to return to Russia. The Hurricanes were content to move on from his $7.8 million cap hit, given his reduced output. Both sides terminated his deal and he walked away from the money and the league.

This move to the KHL allows Kuznetsov to continue his professional career in his home country while providing SKA St. Petersburg with a seasoned center. It’s not clear what the bonuses are, but they must be tremendous as one would have imagined he could have signed with another NHL club for the same minimum salary, if not more.

As Kuznetsov transitions to the KHL, fans will remember his impactful NHL career, which included his historic Stanley Cup win in Washington, and some personal struggles towards the end.

