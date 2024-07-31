Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s NHL career has come to an end as he signs a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. Kuznetsov, 32, joins one of the KHL’s wealthiest teams, also home to top prospect Alexander Nikishin. The contract, as reported by Russian journalist Daria Tuboltseva, is speculated to include an average annual value (AAV) of $950,000 USD with significant potential bonuses.
Kuznetsov’s departure marks the end of an 11-year NHL journey, during which he played 743 games, scored 173 goals, and accumulated 575 points. His postseason contributions were notable as well, with 33 goals and 73 points in 97 playoff games. He was a key figure in the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, leading the team in scoring throughout the championship run.
Kuznetsov spent the latter part of the 2023-24 season with the Carolina Hurricanes after being traded from the Capitals. In his brief stint with the Hurricanes, he played 30 games across the regular season and playoffs. His production had declined, and he finished the regular season with 24 points in 67 games split between the Capitals and Hurricanes. In the playoffs, he added seven points in 20 games for Carolina.
With one year remaining on his NHL contract, which would have paid him $6 million in 2024-25, Kuznetsov expressed a desire to return to Russia. The Hurricanes were content to move on from his $7.8 million cap hit, given his reduced output. Both sides terminated his deal and he walked away from the money and the league.
How Much Money is Kuznetsov Leaving on the Table By Joining the KHL?
This move to the KHL allows Kuznetsov to continue his professional career in his home country while providing SKA St. Petersburg with a seasoned center. It’s not clear what the bonuses are, but they must be tremendous as one would have imagined he could have signed with another NHL club for the same minimum salary, if not more.
As Kuznetsov transitions to the KHL, fans will remember his impactful NHL career, which included his historic Stanley Cup win in Washington, and some personal struggles towards the end.
Next: NHL Rising Stars Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2024-25
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 hours ago
NHL Rising Stars Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2024-25
The 2024-25 NHL season will provide lots of rising young talent. What player will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract
The Calgary Flames have signed promising goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year extension with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
Before Martin Necas signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?
Given the Calgary Flames' direction towards a rebuild, will we see Nazem Kadri entertain...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
3 Ways Stan Bowman Can Eventually Win Over Oilers Fans
There's no taking back Stan Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach sexual assault case...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Rising Star or Question Mark?
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner enters his third season in the NHL, lets take...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 5 days ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...