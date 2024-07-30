Eric Staal Retires as a Hurricane, Number 12 to Be Retired

Eric Staal is officially retiring as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a one-day contract with the team on Tuesday. In addition to this heartfelt gesture, the Hurricanes will also retire his iconic number 12 during the 2024-25 season at a date yet to be determined.
The organization shared the news and an emotional video showing his learning of the jersey retirement. Reflecting on his time in Carolina, Staal expressed his deep appreciation for the support he received from the fans and the organization. “From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me,” he said. “There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”
Staal Had an Incredible NHL Career, But the Hurricanes’ Retirement Feels Right
Staal ended his NHL career playing with several different teams. He moved around from city to city on one-year contracts in the hopes of winning and prolonging the day he would have to announce he was hanging up his skates. His best years were as a member of the Hurricanes.
Drafted second overall by the Hurricanes in the 2003 NHL Draft, Staal played a remarkable 18 seasons in the NHL, recording 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games. He had a significant impact during his time with the Hurricanes, where he holds franchise records for games played (909), goals (322), assists (453), and points (775) since the team relocated from Hartford for the 1997-98 season. Staal served as the Hurricanes’ captain for seven seasons (2009-2016) and contributed 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 104 playoff games.
Staal’s playoff performance was also noteworthy, as he averaged one point per game, ranking second among players who played at least 20 postseason games for the franchise.
