Jets Journalist Clarifies Perfetti-Necas Trade Rumors

In a recent social media update, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun debunked ongoing rumors about the Winnipeg Jets allegedly offering forward Cole Perfetti to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Martin Necas. Prior to signing with the Hurricanes, there was plenty of talk that teams had shown interest in Necas, the Jets being one of them. However, Billeck clarified that these claims are unfounded, emphasizing that while Carolina showed interest in acquiring Perfetti, the Jets were unwilling to part with their promising young forward.

Still seeing that the #NHLJets offered Perfetti to Carolina. This didn’t happen. Carolina wanted Perfetti in a possible trade. The Jets didn’t want to trade him.



And ultimately, any deal for Martin Necas wasn’t going to happen as he wasn’t going to sign long-term in Winnipeg. — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) August 2, 2024

Billeck wrote, “Still seeing that the #NHLJets offered Perfetti to Carolina. This didn’t happen. Carolina wanted Perfetti in a possible trade. The Jets didn’t want to trade him. And ultimately, any deal for Martin Necas wasn’t going to happen as he wasn’t going to sign long-term in Winnipeg.”

Jets See Bright Future For Perfetti

Even though he remains unsigned as an RFA, the Jets’ reluctance to trade Perfetti is understandable. They believe in his potential and their plans for the future include him. Billeck highlights the Jets’ commitment to their young talent and their strategic approach to building a competitive roster. The decision to keep Perfetti aligns with the team’s long-term vision and their desire to develop homegrown talent.

Cole Perfetti and Martin Necas trade rumors were not accurate

Additionally, any potential trade involving Necas was a non-starter if Necas wasn’t willing to sign long-term. Reports are that he was not interested in committing to a long-term contract with Winnipeg. As such, talks never progressed.

Necas has since signed a two-year extension with the Hurricanes, which will take him to unrestricted free agency in 2026. The belief is that if he has solid years of production, he’ll test the market and go to the highest bidder while selecting a destination he thinks will offer him the best opportunities.

There is another shoe to drop in Winnipeg. The Jets will continue to focus on retaining key players while also looking at trades for Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty (he requested a trade). While it is expected business will take place before the start of the season, the good news is that fans can rest assured that the organization is making calculated decisions and not just throwing players away.

