The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly nearing a multi-year extension with defenseman Brayden McNabb. He holds the franchise record with 518 games played for the Knights, a team he joined in 2017 following three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. McNabb, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His current contract carries a cap hit of $2.85 million per season.
**Update: McNabb has re-signed with the Golden Knights. It’s a three-year deal worth. $3.65 million per season.
Brayden McNabb 3 x $3.65M extension in Vegas— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 15, 2024
He tweeted, “There’s still some paperwork to be squared away, but it sounds like the Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on a multi-year extension with Brayden McNabb. The OG Golden Misfit was eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.”
McNabb is one of three players still on the team from the inaugural roster that joined the NHL during expansion. Defenceman Shea Theodore, and forward William Karlsson are the others.
In 16 games, he has recorded two points and leads the team with a +11 rating. In his career with the franchise, he has 22 goals and 111 points. He helped the team win a Stanley Cup in 2023.
What Is McNabb Likely to Get Paid on an Extension?
This will mark McNabb’s third contract with the Knights. He signed a four-year, $10 million extension shortly after being selected from the Kings. It is unlikely he signs a deal that long, considering he’s 33 years old. But, a three-year pact is not out of the question. Something similar to his more recent three-year, $8.55 million deal might be along the lines of what he signs again, with a slight bump.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers, & Maple Leafs
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Devils Say Big Change from Maple Leafs Job Helping Coach Keefe
So far this season, Coach Sheldon Keefe has landed well with the New Jersey...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
The McDavid Equation: The Secret Behind His Greatness
Last night, the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid hit 1000 points in his career. What...
-
Boston Bruins/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers, & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 14: Bruins Lindholm injured and team is losing, Malkin...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
McDavid Hits 1000 Points After Inevitable Assist from Buddy Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid got his 1000 NHL points on a perfect 2-on-1 goal...
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
Inconsistency Exposing the Bruins’ Underlying Problems
The Boston Bruins season's record is poor. Brad Marchand and Coach Jim Montgomery had...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson Joins Exclusive Club
Swedish defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has reached 1,000 games played in the NHL. What is...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kings Darcy Kuemper Exits with Injury, Halting Strong Season
Darcy Kuemper was injured last night for the Los Angeles kings. How will Kuemper's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Would Face Hurdles in Marcus Pettersson Trade with Penguins
If the Edmonton Oilers wanted to make a trade with the Penguins, Marcus Pettersson...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Free From The “C,” John Tavares Hero in Maple Leafs Overtime Win
John Tavares was the hero in overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Preparing Backup Plans as Arvidsson 50/50 vs. Predators
The Edmonton Oilers aren't sure if Viktor Arvidsson will be playing versus the Nashville...