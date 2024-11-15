The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly nearing a multi-year extension with defenseman Brayden McNabb. He holds the franchise record with 518 games played for the Knights, a team he joined in 2017 following three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. McNabb, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His current contract carries a cap hit of $2.85 million per season.

**Update: McNabb has re-signed with the Golden Knights. It’s a three-year deal worth. $3.65 million per season.

Brayden McNabb 3 x $3.65M extension in Vegas — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 15, 2024

He tweeted, “There’s still some paperwork to be squared away, but it sounds like the Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on a multi-year extension with Brayden McNabb. The OG Golden Misfit was eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.”

McNabb is one of three players still on the team from the inaugural roster that joined the NHL during expansion. Defenceman Shea Theodore, and forward William Karlsson are the others.

In 16 games, he has recorded two points and leads the team with a +11 rating. In his career with the franchise, he has 22 goals and 111 points. He helped the team win a Stanley Cup in 2023.

What Is McNabb Likely to Get Paid on an Extension?

This will mark McNabb’s third contract with the Knights. He signed a four-year, $10 million extension shortly after being selected from the Kings. It is unlikely he signs a deal that long, considering he’s 33 years old. But, a three-year pact is not out of the question. Something similar to his more recent three-year, $8.55 million deal might be along the lines of what he signs again, with a slight bump.

