Matthews Out vs. Oilers: Eventual Return Comes With Good News

Auston Matthews is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, but there is optimism about his injury recovery. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Matthews’ ailment is progressing in the right direction, and the belief is that he will return fully healed.

The rest period is reportedly all Matthews needs to get back to normal. This isn’t an issue that will eventually require surgery. It’s not even something the Leafs believe he’ll have to play through when he gets to a point where he can play games. This rest is not a quick fix or a patch job. This rest is reportedly the thing that gets Matthews back and to full health.

Darren Dreger of TSN notes, “Auston Matthews won’t be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Oilers. Given the Leafs schedule the extra time off aligns with Toronto’s focus to get their captain 100% healthy.

Head coach Craig Berube says he wants his star back in the lineup, but “it is what it is” and he’s willing to wait and take the extra precautions the organization thinks is necessary. “We want to get him 100 percent,” Berube said Friday. “We want to get him behind this, so he can move forward and we can move forward.”

Nothing Has Helped Matthews But a Full Step Back From the Maple Leafs

Getting off the ice completely is what seems to have helped. Matthews skated Sunday at the team’s practice facility, but on Tuesday, Berube said, “It’s just not getting to where it needs to get to, so we’re just trying to manage it.” Lately, the prognosis has been better. No setbacks and things are moving in the right direction, both good things for the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs injury

This absence marks the longest stretch Matthews has been sidelined since missing 14 games during his third NHL season.

Maple Leafs Will Try to Beat Oilers and McDavid

Following Connor McDavid’s special night where he notched points 1000 and 1001, the Oilers have won three in a row. They are starting to find their game and climb back up in the standings. Their matchup with the Maple Leafs will be the first of back-to-back contests as Edmonton takes on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Next: Canucks’ Dakota Joshua Emotional in Return After Cancer Surgery