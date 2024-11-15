Devils Say Big Change from Maple Leafs Job Helping Coach Keefe

During an interview, New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald recently shared his thoughts on the early impact of Sheldon Keefe, the team’s new head coach. Fitzgerald praised Keefe for his work since joining the Devils in the offseason, highlighting his coaching style and the differences between working in Toronto and New Jersey. While his coaching style might not have drastically changed, where he’s coaching makes all the difference in the world.
Here’s a breakdown of what Fitzgerald had to say and what it meant for Keefe and the Devils.
Keefe’s Fresh Start in New Jersey Has Brought a Clear Vision for Success
The conversation emphasized how moving from Toronto to New Jersey has offered Keefe a different environment. While Toronto is a hockey hotbed where every move is scrutinized under a microscope, New Jersey’s market offers more breathing room. The discussion noted: “I can only imagine what his day-to-day routine was under the microscope [in Toronto] compared to New Jersey.”
This transition may have allowed Keefe to focus more on the game than the external pressures of coaching in Canada. Fitzgerald mentioned that Keefe seems relaxed, engaged, and enjoying the process, which likely contributes to his positive impact on the Devils.
Fitzgerald praised Keefe’s approach to coaching, describing him as organized and clear in his expectations. According to Fitzgerald: “He’s crystal clear with what his expectations are, and the players have responded to that.”
This clarity and strong communication may be key factors in Keefe’s ability to connect with the team. His focus on playing “the right way” has resonated with the Devils’ roster, leading to an organized and disciplined play on the ice.
The Devils and the Maple Leafs Both Have Passionate Fanbases
Fitzgerald touched on the similarities between the fanbases in Toronto and New Jersey. While the Devils’ market isn’t as intense as Toronto’s, Fitzgerald acknowledged that Devils fans are just as passionate and invested in their team. He remarked: “We have some great fans, as passionate as any in the league.”
This dynamic allows Keefe to feel the energy and support from fans still but without the overwhelming intensity of coaching in a Canadian market.
Fitzgerald affirmed that Keefe had been everything he hoped for as a coach. With the Devils off to a promising start this season, the early signs suggest that Keefe’s influence is paying dividends. His strategic adjustments and ability to instill confidence in his players have set a strong foundation for continued success.
Keefe: A Coach Rediscovered
Keefe’s transition from Toronto to New Jersey revitalized him as a coach. The move has allowed him to step out of the intense scrutiny of the Toronto market and focus on what he does best: developing winning hockey teams. If Keefe continues to build on this strong start, the Devils could be on their way to becoming one of the league’s most competitive teams under his leadership.
Only time will tell if this new chapter in Keefe’s career will lead to sustained success, but for now, it’s clear that both he and the Devils are thriving in this fresh partnership.
