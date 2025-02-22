Evander Kane Injury Status: Oilers’ Source Talks Pre-Playoff Return

Evander Kane has resumed skating at around 60 percent effort as he continues recovering from multiple surgeries this season. While Kane’s return date for the Edmonton Oilers remains uncertain, Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor notes growing optimism that he could be back before the playoffs.

Evander Kane has started skating. He has skated the past two days and around 60% pace, as he will need time to get back up to speed. He hasn't played since June and hasn't really skated. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 21, 2025

Gregor reported that while Kane is making progress, there’s still a difference between skating and being fully game-ready. He was asked if the Oilers might get him back at some point in the regular season: “That is the hope, but skating is one thing while being in game shape and having the strength to push and explode in stride is different,” Gregor explained. If all goes well, Kane could return in early April.

One potential step in his recovery process is a short conditioning stint with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. This is typical for NHLers after a long injury, but it’s not always guaranteed.

Is a Kane Return Part of the Oilers Deadline Plans?

The Oilers are looking at options to strengthen the team for a deep playoff run. It wasn’t clear if Kane would be a part of the deadline plans or not. If the Oilers knew he wouldn’t return until the playoffs, they could use his cap hit to add. But, if he’s ready to go before then, Kane’s return could significantly impact their trade deadline plans.

Matt Savoie will make his Oilers debut today versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The hope is that he’s a perfect fit and can produce alongside someone like Leon Draisaitl. If he can, it gives the Oilers a chance to back off their hunt for a forward and focus on the blue line. It also gives GM Stan Bowman less reason to worry about when Kane returns, keeping cap space open if he’s ready early. Savoie already fits into the team’s cap structure.

The Oilers will continue monitoring Kane’s progress. While 60% is great, Gregor added that this will be Kane’s “first skates in 8 months. He isn’t close to returning.”

