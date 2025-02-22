NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks

As the NHL trade deadline looms, rumors and injury updates continue to shape the league landscape. From Vancouver to Edmonton, key players’ statuses are impacting potential trade discussions. Here’s the latest on Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Evander Kane, and Seth Jones. It’s our NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors report.

Canucks Facing Injuries, Trade Decisions

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a blow as both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes left practice early on February 21. As per Iain MacIntyre:

“Per Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, C Elias Pettersson’s status is day-to-day w injury from 4 Nations, and it doesn’t appear Quinn Hughes will be ready to play SAT vs VGK. Both Pettersson and Hughes left the ice shortly after today’s practice began.”

Pettersson’s injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off could explain his underwhelming tournament performance. General manager Patrik Allvin publicly stated Pettersson has failed to meet expectations, raising questions about his future in Vancouver. Frank Seravalli writes, ” Teams wanted to see what Pettersson looked like outside of the Vancouver environment. Now for Vancouver, the risk of selling too low on him must be balanced with the risk of being stuck with his contract.”

Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes both injured for the Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, meanwhile, was never medically cleared to participate in the 4 Nations final, despite earlier speculation he might play. His absence is not expected to be long-term.

Trade rumors also swirl around Brock Boeser. Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson reported that both Boeser and the Canucks recognize their contract negotiations are at an impasse, suggesting a trade could be imminent. Boeser, who tallied 40 goals and 73 points last season, remains a valuable trade asset for playoff-contending teams. With 30 goals and 60 points projected this season, he is proving last year’s success was no fluke.

Also, the Kevin Lankinen contract extension is leading to questions about the Canucks having a tandem making that much money. Is this an indication that Demko is on his way out? The Canucks might start talking to Demko about a new deal on July 1, but there is no way they are going to offer him a long-term deal.

Rick Dhaliwal said Lankinen took a bit less on his deal than he could have gotten on the open market.

Blackhawks Exploring Seth Jones Trade Options

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones acknowledged discussions with the team about potentially playing for a contender. With five years remaining on his $9.5 million AAV contract, moving Jones won’t be easy. However, with a rising salary cap, Seravalli points out his cap hit will account for only eight percent of the total cap three seasons from now. Given his elite skating ability and heavy minutes in Chicago, a team badly looking for blue-line help might give Jones a longer look.

Oilers Monitoring Kane’s Return

Evander Kane is progressing in his recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries this season. He recently resumed skating at approximately 60 percent effort. Oilers insider Jason Gregor reported that the team is still unsure if Kane will return in time for the playoffs. Once he’s cleared, he can go down to Bakersfield for a three-game conditioning stint, but there is no guarantee it will be granted.

When asked about returning before the regular season ends, Gregor responded, “That is the hope, but skating is one thing while being in game shape and having the strength to push and explode in stride is different. At best, he is ready in early April.”

With Edmonton aiming to strengthen its lineup, Kane’s potential comeback could influence their trade deadline approach.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes