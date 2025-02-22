Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Pettersson, Hughes, Kaprizov, and Kane injury news, plus Seth Jones trade talk.
As the NHL trade deadline looms, rumors and injury updates continue to shape the league landscape. From Vancouver to Edmonton, key players’ statuses are impacting potential trade discussions. Here’s the latest on Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Evander Kane, and Seth Jones. It’s our NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors report.
Canucks Facing Injuries, Trade Decisions
The Vancouver Canucks suffered a blow as both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes left practice early on February 21. As per Iain MacIntyre:
“Per Canucks coach Rick Tocchet, C Elias Pettersson’s status is day-to-day w injury from 4 Nations, and it doesn’t appear Quinn Hughes will be ready to play SAT vs VGK. Both Pettersson and Hughes left the ice shortly after today’s practice began.”
Pettersson’s injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off could explain his underwhelming tournament performance. General manager Patrik Allvin publicly stated Pettersson has failed to meet expectations, raising questions about his future in Vancouver. Frank Seravalli writes, ” Teams wanted to see what Pettersson looked like outside of the Vancouver environment. Now for Vancouver, the risk of selling too low on him must be balanced with the risk of being stuck with his contract.”
Hughes, meanwhile, was never medically cleared to participate in the 4 Nations final, despite earlier speculation he might play. His absence is not expected to be long-term.
Trade rumors also swirl around Brock Boeser. Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson reported that both Boeser and the Canucks recognize their contract negotiations are at an impasse, suggesting a trade could be imminent. Boeser, who tallied 40 goals and 73 points last season, remains a valuable trade asset for playoff-contending teams. With 30 goals and 60 points projected this season, he is proving last year’s success was no fluke.
Also, the Kevin Lankinen contract extension is leading to questions about the Canucks having a tandem making that much money. Is this an indication that Demko is on his way out? The Canucks might start talking to Demko about a new deal on July 1, but there is no way they are going to offer him a long-term deal.
Rick Dhaliwal said Lankinen took a bit less on his deal than he could have gotten on the open market.
Blackhawks Exploring Seth Jones Trade Options
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones acknowledged discussions with the team about potentially playing for a contender. With five years remaining on his $9.5 million AAV contract, moving Jones won’t be easy. However, with a rising salary cap, Seravalli points out his cap hit will account for only eight percent of the total cap three seasons from now. Given his elite skating ability and heavy minutes in Chicago, a team badly looking for blue-line help might give Jones a longer look.
Oilers Monitoring Kane’s Return
Evander Kane is progressing in his recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries this season. He recently resumed skating at approximately 60 percent effort. Oilers insider Jason Gregor reported that the team is still unsure if Kane will return in time for the playoffs. Once he’s cleared, he can go down to Bakersfield for a three-game conditioning stint, but there is no guarantee it will be granted.
When asked about returning before the regular season ends, Gregor responded, “That is the hope, but skating is one thing while being in game shape and having the strength to push and explode in stride is different. At best, he is ready in early April.”
With Edmonton aiming to strengthen its lineup, Kane’s potential comeback could influence their trade deadline approach.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 17 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Pettersson, Hughes, Kaprizov, and Kane injury news, plus Seth...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 21: The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, Oilers plans for the...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 18 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off: Standouts and Disappointments
Every hockey tournament has its standout and disappointing performances. The 4 Nations Face-Off provided...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Not Named, But Should Push for Low-Cost Mikko Rantanen
If a $2.3M Mikko Rantanen becomes available in trade, he's the player the Edmonton...
-
Dallas Stars/ 22 hours ago
Insider Lists 6 Teams in On $2.3 Million Rantanen Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says Mikko Rantanen could realistically be traded before the trade...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Canucks Sign Lankinen to 5-Year Extension: What About Demko?
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has signed a five-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks. What does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: McDavid, Tkachuk, Hughes, Shesterkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 21): Injury updates plus news on Matthew Tkachuk,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Now that the 4 Nations Break is over for the Edmonton Oilers, what are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL...