Winnipeg Jets Extend Vladislav Namestnikov, Shift Focus to Ehlers

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. The $6 million total deal keeps the 32-year-old on the roster for the next two seasons, ensuring a valuable piece of Winnipeg’s lineup stays put, and the team can turn to focus on a deal for Nikolaj Ehlers.

Playing mostly as a second-line center, Namestnikov has contributed 10 goals and 19 assists through 52 games this season. Known for his two-way play, he has provided reliable even-strength hockey and ranks among the top five NHL forwards in defensive contributions. According to Benchrates, his current level of play suggests he is performing at a $6.2 million level. It makes this contract a strong value for the Jets.

As the NHL salary cap is projected to rise, keeping a serviceable player on the roster for $3 million per season is a smart move. He’s not reached his career-high numbers from 2017-18 since that season, but he is a reliable secondary scorer for Winnipeg. He can play both center and wing, which is helpful. He also seems to comfortably find a home in whatever role the Jets ask of him. That, too, has value.

Vladislav Namestnikov extension

His previous contract carried a $2 million AAV, making this new deal a notable increase. That said, he’s arguably earned it, and the money coming into NHL teams over the next three seasons will see the salaries of every player go up.

Vladislav Namestnikov Done Means Shifting to Ehlers Deal

Originally drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, Namestnikov has played for multiple teams, including the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers. Across 760 career NHL games, he has accumulated 327 points. If he plays out this contract with Winnipeg, it will make for his longest stint with any NHL team, except the Lightning, where he played parts of six seasons.

Keeping in Winnipeg means the team can now shift its focus to Ehlers. Ehlers is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract with a $6 million cap hit. He has 48 points in 47 games this season and is likely holding out for a big contract extension. There is talk that Ehlers could be traded, but Murat Ates of The Athletic writes, “It seems clear Ehlers is too big a part of Winnipeg’s current success to be traded, but we thought the same thing about Mikko Rantanen not too long ago, too.”

Alex Iafallo, Mason Appleton, Neil Pionk and Haydn Fleury are also pending UFA’s

