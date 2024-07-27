Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Rising Star or Question Mark?

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is entering his third full NHL season, seeking redemption. Despite his brief career, having started just 118 games, he has already compiled impressive stats. However, concerns have arisen about the goalie situation during both the regular season and playoffs. From being a third-stringer to becoming the starter in just one season, let’s revisit Skinner’s short yet notable career and the concerns surrounding him.

Throughout his brief career, Skinner has rapidly ascended to the starting goalie position. Drafted in 2017, Skinner spent just one season as a third-string backup before being thrust into the starter role. During his time as a third-stringer, he posted stats that cemented his place in the goalie tandem, recording a .913 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average in 13 games. Remarkably, Mikko Koskinen, the actual starter for the Oilers that season, recorded worse numbers than Skinner. Lucky for the Oilers, putting trust in the hometown kid has seemingly paid off.

In the 2022-23 season, Skinner played his first full NHL season and his remarkable performance earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game as a rookie. Over 50 games, he posted impressive stats with a .914 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average — numbers that led to Skinner being a finalist for the Rookie of the Year. Skinner also led the Oilers onto a second-round playoff appearance.

Stuart Skinner and His Playoff Struggles

Despite his strong regular season performance, Skinner has often struggled in the playoffs, raising doubts about whether he is a Stanley Cup-caliber goalie. He temporarily silenced these doubts this past season by leading the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 2006. However, the questions resurfaced after losing in Game 7.

Stuart Skinner Oilers Game 6

Many fans argue that Skinner lacks the consistency needed to bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton, pointing to his poor performances in the second round of the playoffs. His erratic play contributed to the Oilers falling behind in the series. However, Skinner has shown a commendable ability to rebound from a bad performance.

At 25 years old, Skinner is just entering his prime. With two learning seasons behind him, greater consistency can be expected in the coming season. The entire Oilers roster, including Skinner, matured significantly during their run to the Stanley Cup Finals. This newfound maturity brings excitement and hopes for consistency next season. The drive for redemption fuels the Oilers, and especially Skinner, a hometown kid. Will he enter the Vezina Trophy conversation next season and silence his critics by bringing the Cup home? Only time will tell.

