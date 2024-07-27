Oilers’ Best Shot at Stanley Cup Glory Hinges on Current Contracts

The Edmonton Oilers are primed for a Stanley Cup run this coming season, capitalizing on a roster brimming with exceptional talent on favorable contracts. This window of opportunity is pivotal, as maintaining a competitive team will become significantly more challenging once key players receive their contract raises.

An article by Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic has the Oilers ranked second among NHL teams in contract efficiency for 2024. In other words, the Oilers have some extremely favorable contracts on their books where players are earning less than their perceived value. The Florida Panthers rank first.

Bouchard Draisaitl and McDavid have favorable contracts for the Oilers, but not for long

As Luszczyszyn points out, currently, the Oilers’ roster is $32 million better than their cap hits. Next season, they rank even higher than the Panthers thanks to a core of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard, who combined, cost just $30.4 million. This results in an impressive $26 million yearly surplus from these four players alone.

Oilers’ Favorable Contract Situation Won’t Last Forever

However, this advantageous situation is temporary. The contracts of McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard are coming up soon. McDavid and Draisaitl are pending UFAs and Draisaitl’s deal is set to expire after the 2024-25 season. He’s set to jump from an $8.5 million salary to over $13 million, with substantial raises for McDavid and Bouchard to follow, and then Stuart Skinner.

This season is therefore crucial for the Oilers to leverage their current financial flexibility and make a serious bid for the Stanley Cup.

It’s Not All Great Contracts

Complicating the picture is Darnell Nurse‘s costly contract, which is considered one of the worst in the league, and the $12.4 million in dead money stands out like a sore thumb. These deals aren’t likely to go away this season and if they stick around for seasons beyond this one, the team’s salary cap situation starts to get a little messy.

The urgency for the Oilers to seize this opportunity is clear. Once McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard receive their inevitable raises, building a robust supporting cast around them will become significantly more difficult. This season represents the best chance for the Oilers to capitalize on their current roster advantages and bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

