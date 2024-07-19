NHL Trade Talk: Lafreniere & Trouba for Marner & Liljegren

Every once in a while, someone has an intriguing trade idea. This morning, I read one that is particularly interesting. Using PuckPedia’s new PuckGM tool, one user created a trade proposal that could significantly shake up two teams.

Could a blockbuster trade see Mitch Marner and Timothy Liljegren donning the blue and red of the New York Rangers and the Maple Leafs pick up Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba? While speculative, it addresses the need to move Maple Leafs forward, Marner, away from the team. That’s a desire that many Maple Leafs fans have hoped for.

What the Maple Leafs & Rangers Trade Would Look Like

In the proposed trade, the Maple Leafs would receive Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba, and the Rangers would receive Mitch Marner and Timothy Liljegren.

There are a few reasons why this trade could work. First, there would be some immediate Impact for Rangers. The Rangers are in their Stanley Cup window. They would pick up an elite playmaker in Marner to pair with Artemi Panarin. This duo could be devastating offensively, potentially pushing the Rangers deeper into the playoffs. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren offers the Rangers a young, cost-controlled defenseman, which helps offset the loss of Trouba.

Mitch Marner Alex Lafreniere Trade talk

The Maple Leafs could strengthen their defense. Trouba would significantly bolster Toronto’s defense, providing the physicality and leadership needed on the blue line. While Lafreniere has not yet fully lived up to his first-overall pick potential, he has a high upside as a forward. He might thrive in Toronto’s system. The Maple Leafs would also control his rights as an RFA, allowing for a more manageable cap situation than Marner’s current deal.

Why This Trade Likely Won’t Happen

All this said, there are several reasons why such a trade will likely not come to fruition. First, from what he says, Marner wants to stay in Toronto. He holds the cards with his no-move clause. Marner has been clear about his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs. His attachment to his hometown makes a trade far from likely.

From the Rangers’ perspective, Trouba also has a no-trade clause and has shown a preference to stay with the Rangers. His role in New York further diminishes the likelihood of him waiving his no-trade clause.

Additionally, the Rangers have significant upcoming contract negotiations, including re-signing key players like Igor Shesterkin and K’Andre Miller. Taking on Marner’s $10.9 million cap hit could create financial strain. Trading for Marner means committing to his high salary, which could hinder the Rangers’ ability to retain other crucial players.

The Bottom Line for a Rangers and Maple Leafs Trade

While the proposed trade offers fascinating possibilities for both teams, the logistical and personal hurdles make it more of a fantasy than a likely reality. Nonetheless, it’s fun to imagine the potential shake-up and what it could mean for the future of both franchises. It’s one of the critical considerations for this NHL Trade Talk site.

