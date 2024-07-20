A Win/Win Trade Idea: Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson to the Stars

On Thursday, July 18, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that the organization had hired Mark Leach as the team’s new Director of Amateur Scouting. Leach replaced Wes Clark, who held the position for six seasons before moving to the Pittsburgh Penguins as Vice President of Player Personnel under former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. Leach brings a wealth of experience to the Maple Leafs, having spent the last 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars organization. Specifically, his experience could be useful in a future trade scenario.

During his tenure in Dallas, he worked closely with Joe McDonnell, the Director of Amateur Scouting, and Jim Nill, the General Manager, playing a crucial role in overseeing the amateur scouting department. Notably, Leach was a part of the Dallas scouting team that drafted several great players lower in the NHL Entry Draft. These include Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, Thomas Harley, and Roope Hintz. More pertinent to my post is that he helped draft Jason Robertson.

Given Leach’s deep knowledge of the Stars’ system and players, his arrival in Toronto could open up some intriguing trade possibilities—particularly involving Nick Robertson.

Why a Nick Robertson Trade to Dallas Makes Sense

Robertson has faced a challenging situation with injuries and development delays. He’s so frustrated with being moved up and down in the Maple Leafs organization that he has asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs to—well—somewhere else.

Robertson believes he’d benefit from a change of scenery. Given his treatment by the Maple Leafs, from his perspective, it’s easy to see why. With his brother Jason thriving in Dallas, a trade could reunite the siblings and give Nick a fresh start. While I’d love to see Nick stay in Toronto, having Leach now on board in scouting might offer the team a chance for a win-win scenario that could make everyone happier.

Beyond bringing brothers together and boosting Nick’s morale, there are several reasons why moving Nick to Dallas with his brother Jason would be a good thing.

Leach’s extensive experience and knowledge of Dallas’ prospects allow him to identify players within the Stars’ organization who might be available out of Dallas in a trade. This insight could help the Maple Leafs acquire valuable young talent in exchange for Robertson. It would bring a solid prospect or two to the team and help with the team’s salary-cap situation.

So too, Robertson has shown flashes of his potential but has struggled with injuries and defensive consistency. A new environment, particularly one where he can lean on his brother, might provide the fresh start he needs to reach his full potential.

Finally, the Stars could benefit from adding a promising young forward like Nick, enhancing their offensive depth. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs could receive prospects or draft picks to bolster their pipeline. That would help the team address both immediate and future needs.

A General But Potential Stars/Maple Leafs Trade Scenario

While I admit I don’t know the Stars’ prospect pool, I know Leach does. That said, here’s a hypothetical trade scenario that could work for both teams:

The Maple Leafs would receive a couple of prospects in this trade, bolstering their draft picks and creating more opportunities to enhance their roster in upcoming drafts. In return, the Stars would acquire Nick Robertson, a young, talented forward known for his relentless work ethic and eagerness to improve. His scoring ability can be game-changing, and pairing him with his brother Jason could provide the Stars with another potent offensive weapon. There’s every reason to believe that Nick could thrive in Dallas.

This trade would be a win-win situation. Nick would get a fresh start in a supportive environment, the Maple Leafs would gain valuable assets for their future, and the Stars would add another talented forward to their lineup.

Leach Could Make This Trade Happen, Both for the Stars and the Maple Leafs

As the new Director of Amateur Scouting, Leach has the potential to make moves like these happen. He could help reshape the Maple Leafs’ roster and give Nick Robertson what he wants. At that point, making his NHL career work is up to him.

Given his history and connections, a trade involving Robertson to the Stars is a possibility worth considering.

