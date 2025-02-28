Edmonton Oilers
Does Evander Kane Contract Clause Alter Oilers’ Deadline Plans?
The Edmonton Oilers have a big decision to make on Evander Kane by March 7 and does his no-move changing to a no-trade alter their plans?
As of midnight on Friday night, the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane find themselves in an interesting spot. Kane has been out all season with an injury. He’s looking to make it back before the end of the regular season and contribute to the team in the playoffs. However, there is uncertainty around the timeline of his return. Not only that, but a clause in his contract makes the situation even more fragile.
According to Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts column, the door opens for a theoretical Kane trade with the expiration of his full no-move clause. At the very least, some careful maneuvering will have to be done by the Oilers, who are having conversations with Kane about his health and return timeline. Given his staying out until the playoffs helps the Oilers’ salary cap situation, it’s understandable they’d prefer he take his time. However, Friedman hints that Kane is pushing to get back as soon as possible.
Kane Wants to Return And Give Himself Playing Runway
Friedman notes that Kane is reportedly eager to get back into game action before the playoffs. He wants to prove he can be a difference-maker after missing the entire season and sitting in the final five games of last year’s Stanley Cup Final. Kane is likely chomping at the bit to get in, and he’s not necessarily concerned with what it means for the Oilers’ cap situation.
However, while the Oilers could use a healthy Kane in their lineup, they might prefer to keep him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) until the postseason. This would allow them to use his $5.125 million cap hit to make additional moves at the trade deadline. Taking his time means adding another piece and getting Kane back for the playoffs.
Is there a chance that the Oilers will play the no-move card?
What If Kane Doesn’t Want to Wait?
Where things get really fascinating is if the two sides are not on the same page. It might be too early to know if Kane can return, but there are only seven days before the Oilers can add or run out of time. If there’s a chance Kane will be medically cleared before the playoffs, they can’t spend his LTIR relief without potentially facing cap complications. But, if everyone knows he won’t be able to return and Kane is playing hardball, the Oilers have little choice but to play it safe.
This is where the no-trade clause kicking in gets interesting. What happens if these conversations lead to some animosity? If no resolution is reached and the Oilers can’t add, they need Kane to return and be effective. If he isn’t, how bitter does it make management that they missed their chance to do something at the deadline? Furthermore, how long before management feels the best course of action is to trade him?
It feels like a far extreme, and I don’t see it happening, but stranger things have happened and Kane isn’t one to keep his feelings to himself.
Then again, maybe this no-move clause situation means little in the grand scheme of things. It’s possible that the Oilers feel the best thing they can add is a healthy Kane to their roster and are hoping he’ll be able to return sooner than expected. Getting him and not having to give up assets has value. He might be the thing the Oilers need, more than anything else they could add at the deadline.
