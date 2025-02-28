NHL News
Prices on Centers Affecting Scott Laughton Trade Talks for Flyers
Trade talk on other centers is affecting discussions between the Flyers and several teams over Scott Laughton.
Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton is once again a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline. With one year remaining on his contract at a reasonable $3 million AAV, Laughton has garnered interest from several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets, according to reports. The 30-year-old veteran has been a key piece of the Flyers’ lineup, tallying 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points through 57 games this season. But, are trade talks on other available centers affecting the chances Laughton will be moved by the Flyers?
Darren Dreger reports that “action continues to swirl around Laughton,” as teams look for reliable third-line center options. Given the expected salary cap increase, Laughton’s contract makes him an attractive non-rental option for contending teams seeking depth down the middle.
While Laughton has expressed a desire to remain in Philadelphia, the Flyers may be tempted to move him if they receive a first-round pick or a high-end prospect in return.
Will Laughton be Traded Or Stay with the Flyers?
The same teams that are looking at Laughton are likely looking at several options. The cost on available centers might be the ultimate factor contributing to Laughton going or staying with the Flyers.
Several other centers, including Nick Bjugstad, Jake Evans, Yanni Gourde, and Luke Kunin, are attracting interest. Theoretically, if the prices are higher on them, Laughton will move. If the prices are lower, he might not.
The Utah Hockey Club is pushing for a playoff spot and could be active in acquiring forward help, not selling. Montreal is holding firm on its asking price for Evans (which is said to be high). Meanwhile, Gourde’s injury situation makes him a bit more of a wildcard. San Jose has also set a high price for Kunin.
The Flyers are in a decent position, having some leverage in trade discussions. They know they don’t have to move the player, but they can take calls and wait for a huge offer. If it never comes, they’ll stand pat.
