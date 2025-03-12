NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers

With the NHL Trade Deadline in the rearview mirror, there are plenty of storylines worth keeping an eye on in our NHL Trade Talk Morning roundup. As teams make their playoff pushes in the final games of the regular season, some drama is unfolding. A big story this week is the Buffalo Sabres and their relationship with Rasmus Dahlin. As well, is Connor McDavid growing frustrated with the Edmonton Oilers coaching staff, or if people are reading too much into his body language? Finally, the New York Rangers have re-signed goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Top NHL Trade Deadline Roundup Story:

Dahlin Never Said He Wanted to Leave the Sabres

Paul Bissonnette isn’t exactly backtracking on comments he made this week regarding Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres. Dahlin is indeed unhappy he is with the Buffalo Sabres and their continual losses, but the Spittin’ Chiclets host did admit he’s not an insider and was only repeating what he’d heard when he revealed during his podcast that Dahlin warned the Sabres he’d ask for a trade if things didn’t turn around.

Dahlin was visibly annoyed by the false report. He denied ever telling the Sabres he would leave. At the same time, the question about how long someone like Dahlin is willing to be patient is fair. He’s locked into a long-term deal, but if it becomes clear the Sabres aren’t making moves to improve and compete, why would a player of his elite talent want to give away his prime seasons on multiple rebuilds?

Are People Reading Too Much Into McDavid’s Reactions?

Connor McDavid’s reactions as the Edmonton Oilers left the ice following a loss to the Sabres clearly showed that he was not thrilled with how the game ended. Is this just a competitive player unhappy with the result of a game he feels the team should have won? Or, is this a sign there are problems between the captain of the team and the coach?

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers bio profile

It is fair to question head coach Kris Knoblauch’s decision-making lately. His hunches aren’t paying off as they did to start the season, and it’s costing the Oilers games. Admittedly, the players need to step up and play better, but the coach is there to support or hold the team accountable. Knoblauch’s decisions to reward players who aren’t producing and bench or demote those who are trying seem to be counterproductive.

McDavid’s reaction to what looked like a failed opportunity to call a timeout might just be the tip of the iceberg if things don’t get better soon.

Rangers Re-Sign Quick

The New York Rangers announced Wednesday morning that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has signed a one-year contract extension worth $1.55 million. The deal includes several bonuses based on save percentage, games played, and wins.

This means that next year it’ll still be Igor Shesterkin and Quick in net. That keeps one of the top tandems in the NHL on the Rangers roster. Can the team add the pieces necessary to augment them and improve their standing next season? Their fight to make the playoffs this season isn’t over, but they arguably aren’t as stacked as many of the teams in their division.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars