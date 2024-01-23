Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role

The New Jersey Devils have signed General Manager Tom Fitzgerald to a multi-year extension. Additionally, Fitzgerald has been elevated to the role of President, Hockey Operations, solidifying his influence over the team’s direction. This was all announced by the team on Tuesday morning.
Fitzgerald’s journey with the Devils began in July 2015 when he assumed the position of Assistant General Manager under then-GM Ray Shero. Following Shero’s departure in January 2020, Fitzgerald stepped into the interim general manager role, shedding the interim tag in June 2020 as he officially took on the positions of Devils GM and Executive Vice President.
Devils’ Managing Partner David Blitzer expressed enthusiasm about the extension, highlighting Fitzgerald’s instrumental role in building a formidable and dynamic team. Blitzer praised Fitzgerald’s dedication to reshaping the roster through strategic signings, trades, and draft picks, focusing on creating a robust core for sustained success.
Devils Are Heading in the Right Direction
Commenting on the extension, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman remarked on the team’s positive trajectory under Fitzgerald’s guidance. Acknowledging the value in contracts like Jack Hughes‘ and the team’s overall direction, Friedman emphasized the pragmatic approach in navigating the salary cap and the challenges posed by player acquisitions.
They haven’t done everything right, leaving some holes in the lineup after the departures of Ryan Graves and Damon Severson, but Fitzgerald will be tasked with filling those holes. There are also big questions in goal, as the team has tried to solidify that position most of this season.
Still, the team is trending upward as one of the younger and more talented rosters in the NHL.
As Fitzgerald and Blitzer prepare to address the media ahead of the organization’s Sweep the Deck Gala, the Devils look poised to continue their journey in the NHL under Fitzgerald’s leadership, aiming for long-term success amid a somewhat challenging 2023-24 season.
